Muller has been vocal in his admiration for the work Hoeness is doing at VfB Stuttgart, describing his impact as nothing short of transformative. The veteran Bayern Munich star noted that Hoeness has brought a level of tactical clarity and stability that the club had desperately lacked for several years before his arrival.

Speaking about the managerial landscape in the Bundesliga, Muller highlighted the specific qualities that make Hoeness stand out among his peers. "I think Hoeness has done an outstanding job as coach at VfB. He sets a clear playing philosophy. You can see how passionate he is from A to Z, he’s continued to gain experience and has given the club the stability that Stuttgart had lacked for many years," he said to welt.de.