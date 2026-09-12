'If it happens again, I'll take it!' - Arsenal defender Gabriel eager for another Champions League final penalty chance after PSG heartbreak

Gabriel has insisted he is ready to step up to the spot again, despite his Champions League final nightmare against Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian defender saw his decisive penalty sail over the crossbar in last season’s shootout, handing the Parisians their second consecutive European crown after Eberechi Eze had also fluffed his lines for the Gunners.

Gabriel said to ESPN Brasil: "I couldn't let a single missed penalty erase everything I'd achieved during the season," Gabriel said. "I just thank God for the opportunity to have been there in that moment; it's part of football. "I'm definitely eager for another chance. If it happens again, I'll be there, and if I have to take the penalty, I'll take it. That’s it."



