Switzerland vs Algeria predictions: Three tips as Swiss progress

We envisage a tight game in Canada, with the Swiss ultimately coming out on top on Friday.

Best bets for Switzerland vs Algeria

Switzerland to win at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Breel Embolo to score or assist at odds of 1.85 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Switzerland 2-1 Algeria

Goalscorers prediction - Switzerland: Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi - Algeria: Amine Gouiri

Switzerland were left frustrated after their opening day draw with Qatar, but they have improved since then. A 4-1 thumping of Bosnia and Herzegovina was followed by victory over Canada, and Murat Yakin’s team appear dangerous. They’ll fancy their chances of clinching a Round of 16 spot for the sixth time.

Then there’s Algeria, who are out of the group stages for only the second time in their history. Vladimir Petković’s side did just enough to progress, drawing with Austria after being defeated by Argentina and beating Jordan. The Swiss will be another tough test, but the Fennecs have plenty of quality of their own.

Probable lineups for Switzerland vs Algeria

Switzerland expected lineup: Kobel, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas, Embolo

Algeria expected lineup: Zidane, Belghali, Mandi, Tougai, Ait-Nouri, Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Chaïbi, Mahrez, Aouar, Gouiri

Rossocrociati march on

Confidence should be growing for Switzerland after they beat the hosts, Canada, in their final group game. Algeria are capable of scoring. They have Riyad Mahrez in their arsenal, but they have been vulnerable at times. That’s why we’re backing a Swiss win in Vancouver.

Neither team has any significant injury concerns to worry about, so two full strength XIs should be on show. On paper, the Europeans probably have more quality in their ranks, but not by much. What could be interesting, however, is who Vladimir Petkovic starts in goal. Neither Luca Zidane nor Oussama Benbout has impressed.

The Devils Rouges can take advantage of that defensive uncertainty and ultimately get the job done. That said, it wouldn’t be a great surprise if this one went all the way to extra time.

Switzerland vs Algeria Bet 1: Switzerland to win at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Slack backlines at both ends

Switzerland have kept just one clean sheet in 2026 so far, conceding nine goals in seven games. We wouldn’t go as far as to say that they’re weak defensively, but they’re certainly not impenetrable. Algeria, meanwhile, have struggled in competitive fixtures, conceding nine in their five most recent outings.

That’s why we expect goals at both ends here, with the two sides likely to trade blows at BC Place. The Fennecs aren’t quite the threat that they were a few years ago, but they still have players that could trouble the Swiss.

Murat Yakin will be confident of masterminding a result that sees his side overcome the North Africans. Keeping a clean sheet seems less certain. It’s the first meeting between the two sides since 1986, and it could be a fascinating encounter to watch.

Switzerland vs Algeria Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Backing Switzerland’s milestone-chasing striker

There is no doubt about who is regarded as the more likely goalscorer when these two clash in British Columbia. Breel Embolo has found the net 25 times for Switzerland, picking up 20 assists along the way as well. He’s the bookies’ favourite to find the net here, and we’re on board with that.

Embolo also goes into this clash with six G/A in his last six matches, and he’ll be eager to add to that run. He averages a goal contribution every other game in this tournament, so he has proven his consistency at this level.

Mahrez is seen as Algeria’s danger man, and it could be argued that too much of their attacking burden is on his shoulders. If we’re picking just one player to get in on the action, however, Embolo is the man to back. He is just five goals away from becoming only the fifth Swiss international to hit 30 goals for his nation.

Switzerland vs Algeria Bet 3: Breel Embolo to score or assist at odds of 1.85 on Betway

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