South Africa vs Canada predictions: Bafana Bafana target last-16 spot

Our betting expert expects South Africa to ride the high of creating history by holding Canada to a draw and taking the game to penalties.

Best bets for South Africa vs Canada

Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Double chance - South Africa/ Draw at odds of 2.02 on Betway

Will there be a penalty shootout - Yes at odds of 6.20 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 1-1 Canada

South Africa 1-1 Canada Goalscorers prediction: South Africa: Oswin Appollis - Canada: Johnathan David

The 2026 World Cup delivered a piece of history as South Africa secured qualification from the group stage for the very first time. At the fourth attempt, South Africa proved to the world that they belong at the global showpiece by upsetting the odds in their final group game. The odds were stacked against Bafana Bafana when they took on Korea Republic in Monterrey.

They were certainly underdogs in that game, yet they managed to seal a clinical 1-0 victory, seeing them through as runners-up. Hugo Broos would expect his troops to use that confidence boost for their upcoming Round of 32 clash against co-hosts Canada. With this game being played in California, the majority of USA fans may throw their weight behind the South African team inside SoFi Stadium.

The Canadians suffered a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final group match, which relegated the co-hosts to the runners-up position. As a result, they lost out on the opportunity to play their Round of 32 match at BC Place in Vancouver. Jesse Marsch’s men have now registered three different results at the tournament.

While they are favourites to win on Sunday night, Canada will be wary of a South African team now brimming with confidence. Fans at the southern tip of Africa, meanwhile, will hope that Broos can help the team rediscover their qualification form. If they do so, the first Round of 32 fixture for this tournament could be one to remember.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Canada

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Maseko, Mafokeng, Appollis, Makgopa

Canada expected lineup: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Saliba, Choiniere, Ahmed, David, Larin

A tight match with few goals

With a spot in the competition’s last 16 up for grabs for the winner, we don’t expect there to be free-flowing, attacking football in this matchup. South Africa have shown that they can eke out a result when they need to. It’s worth considering that Bafana have scored just three goals in their last five matches, which means they won’t blow Canada away.

The co-hosts have enjoyed the success of putting six goals past Qatar in the group stage. However, the other two matches saw them score just a single goal in each. The South Africans will be far more resilient and sturdy than Qatar, especially defensively.

It’s worth mentioning that the African country is heading into this on the back of five straight games with the goal count being under three. Meanwhile, three of Canada’s previous five matches ended with fewer than three goals being scored. With a tight affair lined up in California, we don’t see these teams scoring more than once apiece.

South Africa vs Canada Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Betway

No real home advantage for Les Rouges

We’re going against the grain here by believing that South Africa can frustrate the ‘home’ side. Coming off that morale-boosting victory could be the catalyst for the visiting team to spark their World Cup into life. That win ended a run of seven games without one, but crucially, they’ve drawn three of their last five matches.

Les Rouges had to experience all three results during the group stage. They will know that nothing is a given in this encounter. With the Canadian’s being held to a draw in two of their last four internationals, the visiting team will have hope that they can at least finish regulation time all-square.

Unfortunately for Canada, they won’t enjoy the full experience of having home advantage, since this one is based in the USA. It will take away some of the hostility for the South Africans, which is why they’ll back themselves to get a result. Although Bafana won their only meeting 2-0 19 years ago, this one will be closely contested.

South Africa vs Canada Betting Tip 2: Double chance - South Africa/ Draw at odds of 2.02 on Betway

The spot to decide the winner

The real value, from a betting perspective, comes in backing this game to head into a penalty shootout. With South Africa finishing four of their last seven matches as stalemates, it proves that they’re not easy to get past. Similarly, Bafana find it difficult to break down teams.

In their last two fixtures, they needed a penalty to draw level with Czechia, while a wonder strike from Thapelo Maseko was the difference against Korea. However, their last game was an even one, despite the 35-place gap in the latest world rankings. Canada are 30 places ahead of South Africa, but that won’t mean anything when they walk out onto the SoFi Stadium pitch.

Bafana are more than capable of avoiding defeat across 120 minutes to take the game into the lottery of spot kicks. Canada would want to avoid that, as it could see them knocked out of their home tournament prematurely. However, considering the stakes, it’s easy to see both teams being trepidatious, which is likely to lead them to the spot.

South Africa vs Canada Betting Tip 3: Will there be a penalty shootout - Yes at odds of 6.20 on Betway

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