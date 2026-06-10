Canada vs Bosnia predictions: A cagey low-scoring opener for Canucks

Toronto Stadium is gearing up for the co-hosts to start their Group B campaign against their biggest rivals for automatic entry to the Round of 32.

Best bets for Canada vs Bosnia

Draw/Bosnia (Double Chance) at odds of 1.73 with Yesplay

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67 with Yesplay

Jonathan David anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.85 with Yesplay

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Canada 1-1 Bosnia

Goalscorers prediction: Canada: David - Bosnia: Dzeko

Co-hosts Canada aim to steal a march on Bosnia for second place in Group B by winning their opening game in Toronto.

Neither side has reached the knockout stages of a World Cup before. They are chasing history. Jesse Marsch’s Canucks are buoyed but hit by setbacks. Star centre-back Moise Bombito appears set to miss the entire tournament. Meanwhile, skipper Alphonso Davies is a major doubt for the first match.

This leaves the likes of de Fougerolles and Laryea to deputise in one of the biggest occasions for Canadian football.

By contrast, Bosnia appear more settled heading into the tournament. Sergej Barbarez is still heavily leaning on 40-year-old talisman, Edin Dzeko, who remains a guaranteed starter in attack.

Dzeko is likely to be partnered in a two-man attack by Ermedin Demirovic, as they seek a positive result against the co-hosts. The one question mark surrounding the Bosnians is momentum. They’ve drawn their last five games in all competitions and only mustered one goal in two warm-up games with North Macedonia and Panama.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Bosnia

Canada expected lineup: St. Clair, Johnston, Cornelius, de Fougerolles, Laryea, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Ahmed, Larin, David

Bosnia expected lineup: Vasilj, Katic, Kolasinac, Dedic, Muharemovic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic, Bajraktarevic, Demirovic, Dzeko

Bosnia or draw the value as Canada face pressure

Although there are 34 places separating Canada and Bosnia in the world rankings, Friday’s game could be closer than many expect. As co-hosts, there will be immense pressure on the Canucks to impress from the first whistle. Canada aren’t used to being a side with huge expectations on their shoulders.

By the same token, Bosnia and Herzegovina have relished the underdog tag for years now. They enjoyed it during the recent World Cup qualifying campaign, culminating in their shock penalty shootout win over Italy.

As the Italians proved, Bosnia are a hard team to break down. They were unbeaten in their warm-up friendlies. Canada were too, but they drew two of their three games against Ireland and Tunisia. A draw wouldn’t be a disaster for either side on Friday. Defeat would deal a blow to either side’s knockout qualification chances.

That’s why there seems to be more value in backing the Draw/Bosnia in the Double Chance market. With Canada missing Moise Bombito and Alphonso Davies in a race against time to be fit, it’s the sensible play.

Canada vs Bosnia Bet 1: Draw/Bosnia (Double Chance) at odds of 1.73 with Yesplay

Low-scoring affair anticipated

There is still serious value on the Under line this week. Only one of Canada’s last eight games has seen three or more goals scored. Three of those ended in goalless draws.

Similarly, Under 2.5 Goals bets landed in Bosnia’s last five successive matches. In the early round of group stage matches, teams will be more likely to take a safety-first approach too.

Canada could be without Alphonso Davies’ powerful attacking runs down the left flank. The Bayern full-back’s probable absence will have an effect on their attacking transitions. Bosnia, meanwhile, are well set up to sit deep and absorb pressure, making it difficult to see Canada scoring two or more goals. We can back under 2.5 goals at a probability of only 58.14%.

Canada vs Bosnia Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67 with Yesplay

Value on David to find the net

Jonathan David has averaged more than a goal every other game in 77 appearances for the Canucks. The Juventus striker struggled to adapt to life in Serie A, but he remains Canada’s number-one talisman.

He’s scored twice in four appearances for his country in 2026. Despite his 50% short-term and long-term scoring rate, we can back him to score on Friday at a modest 37.04% probability.

In many ways, it’s arguably the value bet of the match. If anyone is likely to score for the Canucks, it will be David. He hasn’t scored in his last three appearances, so he is due a goal based on his historical international record.

Canada vs Bosnia Bet 3: Jonathan David anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.85 with Yesplay

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