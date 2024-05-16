TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: TS Galaxy to make Pirates sweat over Confederations Cup qualification

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Orlando Pirates’ visit to TS Galaxy.

It’s going down to the wire for continental football qualification as both Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch suffered defeats last weekend, leaving them open to being leapfrogged.

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime double chance - TS Galaxy or Draw/TS Galaxy or Orlando Pirates @ 2.02 with Supabets

First team to score - TS Galaxy @ 2.29 with Supabets

Double chance & totals - TS Galaxy/Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.30 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Buccaneers enter this gameweek nine points ahead of Saturday’s hosts with two games left to play.

A complete collapse can cause Pirates to lose out on African football next term, especially if TS Galaxy can win their remaining games.

Sead Ramovic’s charges find themselves fifth in the PSL but having played a game less than Sekhukhune United and Pirates.

Victory on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium takes the Rockets closer to a top-three finish as they’ll be six points behind the Bucs with two games to play.

Pirates fans will be hoping to secure at least a draw here, which should all but confirm their presence in one of two continental competitions next season.

Going either way

TS Galaxy are a strong outfit when playing at home this season. The Rockets only lost twice in 13 appearances at the Mbombela Stadium.

Ramovic’s men have never trailed going in the break in their backyard, winning five and drawing eight.

The Mpumalanga outfit converted five draws to wins and only surrendered one of their halftime victories to eventually lose.

Mabakabaka drew seven of their 14 away dates this season with three games securing them three points.

Jose Riviero’s Pirates were on a five-game winning run before it was unceremoniously ended by Richards Bay at home last week.

This is a fixture that could easily go either way with both teams more than capable of overturning the other.

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime double chance - TS Galaxy or Draw/TS Galaxy or Orlando Pirates @ 2.02 with Supabets

Comfortable in a familiar setting

Ramovic has ensured his side capitalises on familiar surroundings in the league. The Rockets have taken the lead in 10 of their 13 PSL fixtures at home (77%).

With an average of 1.77 goals per game in front of their fans, they’re likely to find the net against Pirates. The hosts have also hit the target in 10 consecutive home league games.

The Soweto giants allowed their opponents to take the lead in five of their 14 fixtures on the road this term (36%).

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: First team to score - TS Galaxy @ 2.29 with Supabets

A different prospect

While Pirates have won the last three meetings between the clubs, TS Galaxy is a much different prospect under Ramovic.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games, just the type of form they need going into this crunch fixture.

It’s crucial to note that four of the last five head-to-heads produced fewer than two goals with four clean sheets registered in that sequence of results.