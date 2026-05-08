Wolfsburg vs Bayern predictions: Wolves’ relegation fears to grow

With Bayern involved in a massive Champions League semi-final game on Wednesday, Wolfsburg will hope the champions take their eyes off the ball.

Best bets for Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayern to win & both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Over 3.5 Goals at odds of 1.70 with Betway

Nicolas Jackson anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers prediction - Wolfsburg: Pejcinovic - Bayern Munich: Kane, Jackson, Musiala

Wolfsburg have just two games to save their Bundesliga status, starting with a daunting home clash against champions Bayern Munich.

The hosts have averaged just 0.63 points per home game so far this season. Winning just two of their 16 home games has held Wolfsburg back tremendously throughout the season. They’ve also lost ten of those 16 home games, with supporters growing increasingly tired of their poor home form.

In fact, Wolfsburg have won only once at home so far in 2026, which was a narrow 2-1 win over St. Pauli in January. Their record against Bayern suggests the Volkswagen Arena may not be the backdrop for a shock result on Saturday. Bayern are unbeaten in their last 20 meetings with Wolfsburg, with the champions on a seven-game winning streak. In January, they were embarrassed 8-1 by Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have the league sewn up already and a Champions League semi-final second leg with PSG to focus on this week. If they can overturn their one-goal deficit to PSG and reach the final, Vincent Kompany’s men will be in a buoyant mood this weekend.

There are one or two signs that Bayern are taking their eye off the ball domestically. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three Bundesliga matches. They also conceded three goals at home to bottom club Heidenheim, who are making a valiant bid to avoid the drop.

Probable lineups for Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg expected lineup: Grabara, Koulierakis, Vavro, Belocian, Maehle, Eriksen, Vinicius, Wimmer, Kumbedi, Pejcinovic, Daghim

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Stanisic, Tah, Min-jae, Ito, Pavlovic, Ndiaye, Musiala, Goretzka, Jackson, Kane

Huge value on an away win without a clean sheet

Both teams have found the net in 83% of the last six meetings between Wolfsburg and Bayern in the Bundesliga. However, Bayern have won 100% of their match-ups during this period. Yet the betting markets indicate there is only a 41.67% chance of this scenario playing out on Saturday.

Therefore, this is the most obvious value bet from our trio of Wolfsburg vs Bayern predictions this weekend.

Although Bayern don’t need the points, and Wolfsburg’s motivation couldn’t be greater, Bayern’s quality has continued to shine through since winning the title. Bayern have won five of their last six Bundesliga games, scoring 23 goals in the process.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern to win & both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Extra value on four or more goals to be scored

Bayern Munich’s last six Bundesliga games have featured 33 goals. That’s an average of more than five goals per game. Looking at Wolfsburg's home head-to-head record against Bayern in the league, a similar pattern emerges.

Seven of the last nine games between Wolfsburg and Bayern at the Volkswagen Arena have featured four or more goals. In fact, three of the last five match-ups at Wolfsburg have seen at least five goals scored.

This weekend, the betting markets indicate a 58.82% chance of four or more goals. Admittedly, Bayern could be jaded after their Champions League exploits, but they still have elite-level firepower and Wolfsburg have been in dire form at home.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.70 with Betway

Backing Jackson to maintain his good recent form

Nicolas Jackson has a one-in-three strike rate for Bayern in the Bundesliga this season. That’s not a bad return by any means, given the stunning form of Harry Kane and Luis Diaz.

Diaz could well be rested this weekend after the UCL second leg against PSG on Wednesday. Jackson is primed and ready to go at the Volkswagen Arena. He’s scored three goals in his last four Bundesliga appearances, including one assist.

Since March, Jackson has an 80% scoring rate in the Bundesliga. Yet the betting markets rate his chances of scoring against Wolfsburg at only 48.78%. This seems extremely low since Kompany is almost certain to rotate him into the side after Wednesday’s UCL exertions.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Nicolas Jackson anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Betway

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