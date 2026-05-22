Sunderland vs Chelsea predictions: One last push for European football

Our betting expert expects a close encounter, with Sunderland likely to edge out an indifferent Chelsea team or settle for a draw.

Best bets for Sunderland vs Chelsea

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.68 on Betway

Double chance - Sunderland/Draw at odds of 1.79 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Brian Brobbey at odds of 2.95 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Chelsea

Sunderland 1-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Sunderland: Brian Brobbey; Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez

It’s been a wonderful season for Sunderland. They’re set to finish comfortably around mid-table. For their first season back in the Premier League, that should not be underestimated. Regis Le Bris has done an incredible job with the newly-promoted team. They now aim to build upon what they’ve done this season.

To put their performance into perspective, the last time Sunderland were in the Premier League, they were 27 points worse off than they are now. The Black Cats are in such a strong position that European football is still a possibility for them. Their comeback 3-1 win over Everton last week kept them in the race for continental football.

The hosts hope to make life uncomfortable for Chelsea, who currently occupy the final place in Europe. The Blues are on course to secure a Conference League spot ahead of the final matchweek. They are still in contention for a place in the Europa League. Unfortunately, Champions League football is out of the question now.

The West Londoners put in a decent performance in the FA Cup final last week. Yet, that wasn't enough to beat Manchester City to the title. Chelsea’s hopes now rest on the teams above them slipping up, while a win at the Stadium of Light is a must. With Sunderland also in the mix, this fixture amounts to a knockout tie for the Conference League spot.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Chelsea

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Chalobah, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Fernandez, Delap

Hope for the hosts

Chelsea have been sluggish in attack lately. This is possibly due to the fact their main man, Joao Pedro, has been out injured. Over the course of the last eight league matches, they’ve scored four goals, the fewest in the entire league. Yet, that doesn’t mean they should be written off in the final third.

Only Manchester City (32) have scored more league goals on the road this term than Chelsea’s 31, while the Blues played a game fewer. With an average of 1.72 goals per away date, the visitors are expected to trouble the home defence on the final day. However, their defensive record tells a different story.

Calum McFarlane’s charges failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 15 games, as well as in 14 of 18 away matches. Their last 10 consecutive games on the road ended without a clean sheet, and 67% of those matches produced goals at both ends. Sunderland will take encouragement from that, especially after putting three past the Toffees last week.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.68 on Betway

Sunderland make life difficult for Blues

The visitors’ win against Spurs on Tuesday night has likely helped their confidence. However, the reality is that the Blues have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches and lost six on the bounce. They haven’t won any of their last three away games on the road in this competition.

That should encourage the home side to fight for the final European spot on Sunday. The Black Cats will create a daunting atmosphere that several teams have failed to overcome this season. It’s worth noting that Sunderland have lost just four of their 18 league games at home.

The home side are unbeaten in their last three outings, and their confidence should be high after that Everton win. Additionally, Le Bris’s men won the reverse fixture 2-1, which is an encouraging sign they can see off Chelsea here. However, it won’t be an easy 90 minutes for either side, which is why a stalemate is a realistic prediction for the result.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Sunderland/Draw at odds of 1.79 on Betway

The end of Brobbey’s drought

Sunderland’s main man this season has been Brian Brobbey. The forward has notched up seven goals in 30 league appearances, but he is the club’s highest goalscorer in this competition. His goals alone make up for 18% of the Black Cats’ tally this term.

The Dutch striker has been in a dry spell recently. Still, he scored Sunderland’s opener and the equaliser against Everton last weekend. He only managed 16 minutes in the reverse fixture, but still registered an assist. For this reason, we expect Brobbey to trouble the Chelsea defence and get onto the scoresheet in the Premier League finale.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Brian Brobbey at odds of 2.95 on Betway

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