Sevilla vs Real Madrid predictions: Rojiblancos’ relegation a reality

Our betting expert expects Real Madrid to return home with at least a point against Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Best bets for Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Under 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.44 on Betway

Real Madrid to win or draw & BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Half-time/Full-time – Draw/Real Madrid at odds of 5.50 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid

Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid Goalscorers prediction: Sevilla: Alexis Sanchez; Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham

Sevilla are in danger of dropping to Segunda Division. La Liga’s relegation battle is one of the tightest in recent memory. Only five points separate eighth-placed Real Sociedad from final relegation spot holders Girona.

The Rojiblancos are sandwiched between them in 10th position. Deportivo Alaves are just six points behind in 19th. Yet, spirits are high in the home camp after three straight wins, the latest over Villarreal.

Real Madrid arrive amid off-field turmoil and inconsistent performances on the pitch. A runners-up finish is all but guaranteed, but the campaign has still fallen below their standards. Los Blancos have just endured back-to-back trophyless seasons.

They enter the penultimate week after hosting already-relegated Real Oviedo. This is their fourth away trip in five games. The Sanchez Pizjuan, however, has been kind. The Merengues have not lost there since 2018 under Julen Lopetegui.

Sevilla have collected 25 of their 40 points at home. Desperation could drive them on. Yet, Real Madrid’s individual quality and impressive head-to-head form on the road should see them overpower the hosts.

Probable lineups for Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Sevilla expected lineup: Vlachodimos, Suazo, Salas, Lopez, Carmona, Vargas, Agoume, Gudelj, Ejuke, Maupay, Romero

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia, Diaz, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius

Tight contest at the Pizjuan

Sevilla face a must-win scenario. A victory is essential as they seek to avoid playing in the second tier for the first time since 2000/01.

Seven of the Rojiblancos’ last eight La Liga outings have stayed under 3.5 total goals. The only exception was their latest win over Villarreal. They also beat Copa del Rey holders Real Sociedad 1-0 recently and defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 last month.

Real Madrid have lacked the stability to secure positive results. Kylian Mbappe, the league’s top scorer with 24 goals, has missed half of their last 10 league games. Goals have been scarce by their usual standards.

Four of Madrid’s last five league games have produced exactly two goals. Each of the last two meetings between these sides has ended 2-0 in Madrid’s favour. Expect a tight contest, with Los Blancos narrowly edging it at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction 1: Under 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.44 on Betway

Double chance in Madrid’s favour

Sevilla have won their last three games, each by a single goal. All three triumphs in their last 10 outings have come by a one-goal margin. The Rojiblancos are not entirely a lost cause, with two games left.

They have scored in seven of their last 10 league fixtures, failing to find the net at home only once. With veterans Alexis Sanchez and Neal Maupay leading the line, breaching Madrid’s defence should be within reach.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men struggled to break down a defence for the first time in 13 outings during their El Clasico visit to Barcelona. Real Madrid are no strangers to scoring – they usually manage more than one per game.

Back the visitors to make life difficult for the hosts. Both sides are vulnerable at this stage. Expect both teams to score, with Real Madrid taking home at least a point from their final away trip of the campaign.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction 2: Real Madrid to win or draw & BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Patience pays for Los Blancos

Real Madrid have struggled to make strong starts to matches. Only two of their five goals came in the first period in their last four league fixtures. They often leave things late, relying on counter-attacks to break down stubborn defences.

Second halves have produced more goals than the first in each of Madrid’s last four home league games. However, Los Blancos are undefeated at the break in 14 of 17 trips so far. Eight of them have been draws.

Sevilla have trailed at half-time in only four of their 18 home league matches. For a side fighting for survival, they have started home games impressively. They are unbeaten at the interval in 14 contests at the Pizjuan. Also, they drew 2-2 with Villarreal in the first half last time out.

Both sides will be eager to score early and seize control. A tight opening period where they cancel each other out is the most probable scenario.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction 3: Half-time/Full-time – Draw/Real Madrid at odds of 5.50 on Betway

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