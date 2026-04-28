SC Braga vs SC Freiburg predictions: Portuguese outfit secure UEL advantage

We’re backing the hosts in this match, with Os Arcebispos to make home advantage count in Portugal.

Best bets for SC Braga vs SC Freiburg

Braga to win at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Rodrigo Zalazar as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.77 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - SC Braga 2-1 SC Freiburg

Goalscorers Prediction - Braga: Rodrigo Zalazar, Pau Victor - Freiburg: Igor Matanovic

Braga may have lost their most recent game, but the Portuguese club have been in strong form this month. However, April has been a busy period; they have won four of their games and lost only one of seven. Having eliminated Real Betis in the quarter-finals, Carlos Vicens and his team will back themselves to progress.

Freiburg, meanwhile, enter this game during an inconsistent period. They lost in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals last week, and they were defeated 4-0 by Dortmund on Sunday. Prior to that, Julian Schuster saw his team win four consecutive matches and score six goals against Celta Vigo.

Probable lineups for SC Braga vs SC Freiburg

Braga expected lineup: Hornicek, Arrey-Mbi, Carvalho, Lagerbielke, Gomez, Grillitsch, Gorby, Martinez, Horta, Zalazar, Victor

Freiburg expected lineup: Atubolu, Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Manzambi, Eggestein, Beste, Suzuki, Grifo, Matanovic

The Portuguese present problems

Both Braga and Freiburg head into their semi-final following defeats, eager to bounce back. Domestically, neither team has much left to play for, so a Europa League victory is the only priority. The home side are the favourites, but it should be a tightly contested clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

The hosts remain without Adrian Barisic, Sikou Niakate, and Diego Rodrigues due to injury, and there are doubts regarding Gabriel Martinez. However, having Rodrigo Zalazar back in the squad lately has been a huge boost. The visiting side will hope that Jordy Makengo and Philipp Treu can return, but Patrick Osterhage and Max Rosenfelder remain absent.

Carlos Vicens’ side have been pretty strong at home this season, losing only 11 of 56 across all competitions. Meanwhile, Freiburg have struggled in away matches - though they did score three against Celta Vigo in Spain in their last European fixture. We expect Os Arsenalistas to secure victory, although Julian Schuster and his side won’t make it easy for them.

SC Braga vs SC Freiburg Bet 1: Braga to win at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Tipping action at both ends in Braga

In this season’s Europa League, neither Braga (33%) nor Freiburg (42%) possess high percentages for both teams scoring. They have, however, improved their attacking output recently, and their defences are far from secure. Both teams will identify weaknesses in their opponents that they will expect to exploit.

In Braga’s last eight competitive fixtures, both teams scored in five matches. For Freiburg, both teams scored in three of their last four games. With 15 goals scored collectively in their respective quarter-finals, there is strong reason to expect goals in this semi-final.

We anticipate that both defences will concede in Portugal, with the second leg seeing the same outcome.

SC Braga vs SC Freiburg Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Zalazar tipped to find the net

Picking a goalscorer in this one is difficult. Even among the bookies, there are around six players considered the most likely to find the net. That said, after an excellent season, there is one player who stands out.

Rodrigo Zalazar has scored 23 goals in 43 games from midfield in 2025/26, recording seven assists. He’s closely followed by Ricardo Horta (21), but Zalazar is at better value. After missing some games due to injury, the 26-year-old has returned and scored a goal against Santa Clara.

Regarding the visitors, Igor Matanovic is the most likely candidate, but Vincenco Grifo could be another strong option. We anticipate a few players will make an impact, and it should be an entertaining clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga. However, the home side’s number 10 is the player to watch.

SC Braga vs SC Freiburg Bet 3: Rodrigo Zalazar as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.77 on Betway

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