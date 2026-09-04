Real Betis vs Real Madrid predictions: 100% record on the line

Our betting expert expects Real Madrid to stamp their authority on this game and continue their 100% winning record in the league.

Best bets for Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Real Madrid totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.15 on Betway

1x2 & BTTS - Real Madrid & Yes at odds of 2.48 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Betis 1-3 Real Madrid Goalscorers prediction: Real Betis: Rodrigo Riquelme - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2, Jude Bellingham

Real Betis have been a true force under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean boss has been at the helm since 2020 and delivered the Copa del Rey for the club in 2022. He has also consistently led the club to top-seven finishes during this tenure.

While Betis finished last season in fifth place, they were a staggering nine points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth. Qualifying for the Champions League would represent a successful campaign for Los Verdiblancos, but closing the gap on the top four is certainly a goal. Their first opportunity against one of those sides comes when they welcome Madrid on Friday night.

Los Blancos appear to have found their usual form under the guidance of Jose Mourinho. The Special One is back at the club for a second spell, and there are already signs of his impact on the dressing room. Real Madrid finished eight points behind Barcelona last season, but they have made a perfect start to the new campaign.

The Catalans won’t have it all their way this term. Mourinho’s men are determined to wrestle back the La Liga title from their rivals. After failing to win any of their last four visits to Betis, this fixture will be a true test of Madrid’s title credentials this season. Barcelona have also secured three wins from three, highlighting the need for the visitors to keep up the pace here.

Probable lineups for Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Bellerin, Bartra, Nathan, Garcia, Bernal, Roca, Antony, Isco, Riquelme, Parrot

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Cucurella, Valverde, Camavinga, Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

Counting on Kylian

Despite finishing eight points off the pace last season, Madrid’s front line was quite effective, especially Kylian Mbappe. The French star scooped the Golden Boot with 25 league goals from 31 appearances. He seems to have started this campaign with the same intensity.

Mbappe registered his first hat-trick last week in the 4-1 drubbing of Real Sociedad. That made it four goals in his last three games for Real Madrid. He was on the scoresheet against Malaga this past weekend, where he put in a man-of-the-match performance.

The French captain recorded the most shots (6), most touches in the opposition box (15), and a 78% dribble success rate. His xG (expected goals) was 1.01, by far the most for any player on the pitch. Mbappe scored twice in three personal head-to-heads with Real Betis. He aims to improve on that record this weekend.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Wrong time to face Madrid

Madrid scored 77 goals last season, the second-highest tally in the division behind the champions. Los Blancos have already scored 10 goals in three matches, which indicates they’re starting to settle under the new head coach.

They scored exactly four goals each in their previous two outings, which spells bad news for the hosts. What’s worse is that Pellegrini’s troops shipped five goals against Levante at the weekend. Those aren’t encouraging signs for a side squaring up against potentially the most potent attack in the division.

Madrid also scored at least twice in 68% of their league matches last season, with only Barcelona recording a higher rate at 74%. The reverse fixture last season saw Los Blancos put five past Los Verdiblancos. With momentum firmly with the visitors, it’s worth backing them to score more than twice on Friday.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Real Madrid totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Joy likely for the hosts

The hosts’ weekend 5-2 defeat was the first of this La Liga campaign. Their previous four outings in total produced two victories and two defeats. That other loss was in a friendly against Inter Milan.

The visitors are likely to be high on confidence after their positive start to the season. Real Madrid also know Barcelona are close behind, which leaves little room for error. While Mourinho’s men are likely to grab all three points, Betis are likely to find a way onto the scoresheet.

Two of Madrid’s last three games saw both teams score, while Betis have scored in all three league matches so far. Each of the last three head-to-heads produced goals at both ends, which is highly likely in this encounter. As a result, it’s worth backing both teams to get onto the scoresheet in this one.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Real Madrid & Yes at odds of 2.48 on Betway

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