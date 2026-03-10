PSG vs Chelsea predictions: Tipping goals in an action-packed affair

The Parisiens and the Blues are unlikely to be separated in this match, but there should be plenty of goals in France.

Best bets for PSG vs Chelsea

PSG and Chelsea to draw at odds of 3.80 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Joao Pedro as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.25 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-2 Chelsea

Goalscorers Prediction - PSG: Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue - Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer

Paris Saint-Germain are top of Ligue 1 and have reached the Champions League knockout stages, yet they haven't matched last year's performance levels. Luis Enrique’s side suffered a loss against Monaco on Friday evening and have failed to secure victory in three of their previous six matches. The Parisiens will need to improve if they want to remain in contention to defend their European crown.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have experienced an inconsistent few weeks across various tournaments. They required extra time to defeat Wrexham last weekend and have also recorded draws against Burnley and Leeds United recently. However, their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa highlighted how potent Liam Rosenior’s team can be when they are at their best.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Chelsea

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Points shared in the French capital

Wednesday night will mark the 10th meeting of these two European powerhouses, and they’ve got a very equal record. Paris Saint-Germain have won three, lost three, and drawn three. However, their most recent meeting resulted in a heavy loss for the French side. Chelsea scored three times against them in the Club World Cup final, so the hosts will be seeking revenge this time.

PSG are optimistic about Joao Neves returning from injury, though Fabian Ruiz and Quentin Ndjantou remain unavailable. Ousmane Dembele missed recent fixtures due to a calf injury, but is another player who could return to the starting line-up. Regardless of injuries, the Parisiens possess an abundance of attacking options.

The visitors will travel without Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Levi Colwill, but they may be boosted by the return of Wesley Fofana. The Blues are scoring regularly and will be confident heading into this clash. We anticipate a competitive back-and-forth game in Paris, with both teams finding the net.

PSG vs Chelsea Bet 1: PSG and Chelsea to draw at odds of 3.80 on Betway

A high-scoring battle between heavyweights

PSG and Chelsea have some of the best attacking players on the planet. With stars like Cole Palmer, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Joao Pedro, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia involved, this match is likely to see plenty of goals.

Neither team has been particularly solid at the back lately, providing further reason to expect plenty of action in the penalty areas. Les Rouge-et-Bleu have managed only two clean sheets in their last six, while the Londoners have just one in 11. Both Enrique and Rosenior will identify numerous ways to cause trouble on Wednesday.

Historical data also suggests a high-scoring affair, as six of their nine encounters since 2004 have produced over 2.5 goals. Furthermore, 80% of PSG’s and 75% of Chelsea’s Champions League fixtures this season have seen three or more goals. Consequently, this should be an entertaining watch for neutral fans.

PSG vs Chelsea Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Chelsea’s Brazilian star in fine form

Although Chelsea have been inconsistent, Joao Pedro’s first season is proving to be a huge success. The Brazilian has already registered 22 goals and assists in the Premier League, alongside three goals in the UCL. He’ll definitely back himself to find the net in the French capital this week.

His current streak is impressive, having netted eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances. The forward also found the net in the FA Cup on Saturday, and PSG will be wary of the danger he poses. He is only two goals away from reaching 20 for the season across all competitions, and he could well bridge that gap this week.

PSG vs Chelsea Bet 3: Joao Pedro as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.25 on Betway

