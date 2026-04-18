Nottingham Forest vs Burnley predictions: Visitors face a tough test

Our expert anticipates a highly competitive match for survival, but Forest’s home advantage should help them avoid defeat.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.93 on Betway

First team to score - Burnley at odds of 3.15 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.20 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley Goalscorers prediction: Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White; Burnley: Zian Flemming

Nottingham Forest are not completely safe from relegation yet. The Tricky Trees still have much work to do to maintain their status as a Premier League club. After firing three managers, it appears that they’re settling with Vitor Pereira until the end of the campaign.

He has now guided the relegation-threatened team into the Europa League semi-finals. Forest will square off against fellow Premier League side, Aston Villa, in the last four of that competition. That 1-0 home win over FC Porto is bound to boost their confidence as they prepare to host Burnley at the City Ground on Sunday.

The visitors are 13 points behind their hosts, and with 11 points separating them from safety, time is running out for Burnley. They can seriously dent Forest’s hopes of survival if they secure a victory here, as the hosts only have a three-point advantage over 18th-placed Tottenham.

However, because Scott Parker’s team are in very poor form, it’s unlikely that they will create an unexpected result. Nevertheless, this is a direct competition to remain in the Premier League, and there will likely be further unexpected developments before the season concludes. This fixture has the potential to be highly entertaining as both teams attempt to defeat each other.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Aina, Cunha, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Igor Jesus

Burnley expected lineup: Humphreys, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Florentino, Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Fleming

Two vulnerable defences expected to concede

Both teams have been defensively vulnerable. Forest have conceded 44 goals across 32 matches, while Burnley have let in 63 goals in 32 games. Parker’s side have the worst defence in the division, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet away from home. However, the visitors are effective in attack, as they’ve scored in 75% of their away league matches.

Pereira’s men have struggled to create chances and convert them into goals. The Tricky Trees have only scored 32 goals in as many games, with only Wolves scoring fewer. They’ve netted at least once in their last five games in all competitions, so we can back them to cause the visitors problems.

It’s worth noting that three-quarters of Burnley’s away games produced goals at both ends. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in two of Forest’s last three games. The last three head-to-heads also produced goals for both teams, which is likely this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.93 on Betway

Clarets to capitalise on fatigue

Backing the first team to score in this fixture is difficult, but since Forest played on Thursday, they could be slightly fatigued. It’s worth noting that the home side conceded the first goal in 21 of their 32 matches. Furthermore, they’ve scored the first goal in only 25% of matches, which is way below the league average of 46%.

Burnley possess a worse record, having conceded the first goal in 75% of their league matches, while they’ve scored first in just 19% of their games. However, they are highly likely to take advantage of physical fatigue affecting the home team and could score the opening goal.

Backing the visitors to score first is supported by the fact that Forest conceded first in 62% of their games at the City Ground. At home, they’ve taken the lead first in only three of 16 games, which is why it’s worth backing the Clarets for an outside chance.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Burnley at odds of 3.15 on Betway

History to repeat itself

Forest enter this match undefeated across their previous four league fixtures. Overall, they’ve drawn three and won three of their last six games across all competitions. Crucially, they have not won a home league match across their previous eight consecutive attempts.

Pereira’s men won only three of their 16 home games this season, drawing six and losing seven. They should be good enough to avoid a home defeat to the visitors. Parker’s side won just two of their away league matches this term, losing 11 and drawing three.

Those three draws came against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bournemouth, which are certainly difficult away fixtures for the visitors. The Clarets haven’t won any of their previous six consecutive league matches. However, they may hold Forest to a 1-1 draw, as they’ve done so in the reverse fixture.

The last meeting between the clubs at this venue ended 1-1. In fact, three of the last five head-to-heads saw that scoreline. That is why a draw is worth backing in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.20 on Betway

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