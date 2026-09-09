Napoli vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners hit top gear in Naples

Arsenal arrive in Naples, having won all four of their competitive games so far this term. Napoli come into this game following back-to-back defeats.

Best bets for Napoli vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.75 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.87 with Betway

Napoli 15+ tackles won at odds of 2.00 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Napoli 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Havertz, Saka

Napoli welcome the Gunners to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday. Both sides aim to start the 2026/27 UCL league phase in positive fashion.

Domestically, it’s been far from plain sailing for Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli. After an opening-day win, they’ve lost successive Serie A matches against Como and Inter. Against the reigning Scudetto holders, Napoli threw away a lead before suffering defeat.

Napoli are by no means at full strength right now. They are without star midfielder Scott McTominay until next month at the earliest. Meanwhile, Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci and Pasquale Mazzocchi are also sidelined. Kevin De Bruyne should return to bolster the midfield.

By contrast, Arsenal could hardly be in better shape to start their UCL campaign. They’ve won all three of their Premier League games against Coventry, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Their most recent 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates was a major boost to their PL title credentials in 2026/27. Interestingly, the Gunners haven’t tasted defeat in Matchday 1 during their last nine Champions League campaigns.

Probable lineups for Napoli vs Arsenal

Napoli expected lineup: Meret, Spinazzola, Marin, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, De Bruyne, Anguissa, Santos, Politano, Højlund

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Calafiori, Konsa, Gabriel, Rice, Guimarães, Saka, Tzolis, Ødegaard, Havertz

Form and fitness point in only one direction

Arsenal have won all four games this season and beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday. Napoli have taken a paltry three points from three Serie A matches. Back-to-back defeats to Como and Inter have left Allegri under early pressure.

The Inter loss was especially damaging, with Napoli squandering a lead against last season’s Serie A winners. Arsenal have also travelled well in this competition. They are unbeaten in their last nine European Matchday 1 fixtures, winning seven.

Napoli will be without Scott McTominay, who has been one of their most effective ball-carriers and a key source of goals from midfield. With an implied probability of 57.1%, backing Arsenal looks fair given the Gunners’ superior form and fitness.

Napoli vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.75 with Betway

Gunners to control the contest

All four previous meetings between these sides in the Champions League have featured two goals or fewer. Arsenal have conceded just 0.9 xG across their first three Premier League matches.

Their xG created is only 5.00 over the same timeframe, which suggests controlled performances rather than end-to-end games. Last season, Arsenal kept an incredible nine clean sheets in 15 Champions League games, conceding just seven goals.

Allegri is likely to set up his side to contain rather than attack at home. Napoli are yet to score more than twice in a game this season. We can back the under 2.5 line at an implied probability of 53.5%. This looks like the best value bet from this week’s trio of Napoli vs Arsenal predictions.

Napoli vs Arsenal Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.87 with Betway

The Partenopei to spend the night defending

As it stands, Napoli average 16 tackles won per game in Serie A. There’s every chance they could exceed this tally on Wednesday night. Arsenal are likely to dominate the ball and keep Allegri’s men penned back in their own half.

Allegri’s teams are generally comfortable with this approach. They are structured to sit back, disrupt play and transition quickly when possession is won. Napoli will therefore aim to unsettle the Gunners physically to have any chance of a result here.

The likes of Frank Anguissa and Stan Lobotka are both high-volume ball winners in central areas. The danger is that Arsenal opt to circulate possession in wider areas without inviting contact. Despite that, backing this outcome at an implied probability of 50% is short given the Partenopei’s season average thus far.

Napoli vs Arsenal Bet 3: Napoli 15+ tackles won at odds of 2.00 with Betway

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