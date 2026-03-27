Mexico vs Portugal predictions: An unpredictable match awaits

Our betting expert expects a close encounter between these two, with the home side to secure a narrow victory if the game does not end in a draw.

Best bets for Mexico vs Portugal

Double chance - Mexico/ Draw at odds of 1.78 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez at odds of 3.50 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mexico 1-1 Portugal

Mexico 1-1 Portugal Goalscorers prediction: Mexico: Raul Jimenez; Portugal: Bruno Fernandes

It is a massive occasion for Mexico as they officially open the Estadio Banorte, formerly known as the Estadio Azteca, against Portugal this weekend. This is also the penultimate warm-up game for the home side before they play against Belgium in the United States next week and prepare for the World Cup.

Javier Aguirre has made several changes to his squad because of injuries to regular starters. Consequently, Mexico have a mixture of inexperienced players and veterans. El Tricolor are now fewer than three months away from hosting the opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup against South Africa.

These two games are crucial for Aguirre to evaluate his players ahead of the global tournament. The same applies to Portugal, who will be missing Cristiano Ronaldo during this international break. The former Real Madrid forward is currently dealing with a hamstring strain and is working hard to recover in time for the World Cup.

Despite possessing incredibly talented players over the years, Portugal have only achieved a highest finish of third place at the tournament back in 1966. With Ronaldo approaching retirement, this is likely their final opportunity to win the ultimate prize for a long time.

Roberto Martinez should be confident that his players can get the job done on Sunday. However, they have recently displayed some defensive weaknesses that the hosts could exploit. Ideally, both teams will want to complete this match without sustaining any injuries, which means we might witness a cautious game.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs Portugal

Mexico expected lineup: Rangel, Ledezma, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Lira, Alvarado, Vargas, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Jimenez

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Nunes, Veiga, Araujo, Cancelo, Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha, Neto, Leao, Ramos

Backing Mexico to continue their positive form

Mexico should be extremely confident after securing their record 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup title last year. Their performances in that tournament were outstanding, as they remained undefeated throughout. After that triumph, Aguirre’s team struggled for results, failing to win any of their next six international matches consecutively.

The hosts suffered two defeats and recorded four draws during that period, but 2026 has been significantly more successful for them. El Tricolor enter this friendly match following three consecutive victories, which indicates their form is improving. With their most recent win coming against European opposition, the home side will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Portugal also enter this game after a dominant nine goals to one victory against Armenia in their World Cup qualification match. That result was vital, as it allowed them to finish at the top of their group by a margin of only three points. However, before that victory, the visitors had failed to win in two consecutive matches.

A defeat to Ireland raises questions about their ability to easily defeat teams placed below them in the current rankings. Because the two most recent meetings between these nations ended in draws, another draw this weekend would not be entirely surprising. However, with the benefit of playing at home, Mexico could secure a victory.

Mexico vs Portugal Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Mexico/ Draw at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Attacking quality from both teams

Both teams have regularly scored against their opponents in recent matches. The hosts scored four times against Iceland during a friendly match in February. They have registered six goals across their last three fixtures. With an average of two goals per game, they are highly capable of scoring this Sunday.

While Portugal’s nine goals against Armenia artificially inflate their statistics, the reality is that they are highly efficient up front. Martinez’s charges scored 15 goals across their last five outings, at an average of three goals per match. With the talent they boast, scoring isn’t an issue for the visitors.

Three of Portugal’s last five games featured goals for both sides, even when they scored nine times against Armenia. That shows that there is a weakness at the back for the home side to exploit. Furthermore, three of the last four meetings between these countries resulted in both Mexico and Portugal scoring.

Mexico vs Portugal Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Jimenez presents a significant attacking threat

The attacking talent in both squads is undeniable. Players from either team can create difficulties for their opponents, but our focus is on Mexico striker Raul Jimenez. The Fulham forward should be highly confident, having scored a goal in his most recent match for his club.

He has registered nine goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season, but he usually delivers an even higher output when playing for Mexico. He scored three goals across six appearances at the Gold Cup and scored twice in six friendly matches during 2025.

Jimenez will feature either from the start or as a sub this weekend, but he will be dangerous either way. Because of this, we are backing him to score at least one goal against Portugal on Sunday.

Mexico vs Portugal Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez at odds of 3.50 on Betway

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