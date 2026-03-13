Manchester United vs Aston Villa predictions: Solidifying third place

Our betting expert expects United to recover from last weekend’s defeat and overcome an Aston Villa side that are struggling for consistency.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1 .65 on Betway

1x2 - Manchester United at odds of 1.74 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Benjamin Sesko at odds of 2.24 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo; Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers

Without any European commitments or FA Cup matches to worry about, Manchester United have recently enjoyed plenty of rest. By the time the Red Devils return to action this Sunday, 11 days will have passed since their previous competitive game. This period of recovery should be a massive advantage for the home side.

United have made significant progress under their interim manager, Michael Carrick. He’s guided the team to victories over the top two in the Premier League and has lost just once since taking the reins. As it stands, the hosts are well positioned to finish the season in third place.

However, Sunday’s visitors, Aston Villa, could still dispute that. Both teams are currently tied on 51 points, though United hold a superior goal difference by six. A victory for either club this weekend would create a three-point gap over their rival.

Meanwhile, Villa had to travel to France for the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie against Lille. Although Unai Emery’s side were strong title contenders earlier in the campaign, that dream has slipped away following a series of disappointing results.

The Villains are also dealing with injuries to vital players like Youri Tielemans and John McGinn, both of whom are uncertain for this fixture. If their poor run of form persists, the visitors risk missing out on European qualification entirely.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Cunha, Sesko

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Both defences to be challenged

The home team has been prolific in attack this year. Only three clubs in the division have surpassed United’s total of 51 goals. The Red Devils are currently scoring at a rate of 1.93 goals per game at Old Trafford, having found the net in 17 consecutive matches.

The hosts conceded 16 goals at an average of 1.14 goals per game across their 14 home Premier League fixtures. During their last eight league fixtures, they have conceded exactly eight times. Overall, the visitors have found it difficult to score regularly.

Nevertheless, with 18 goals from 14 away league matches, they will be confident of causing problems in Manchester. They will be encouraged by the fact that both teams scored in 72% of United’s league games this season. Meanwhile, 57% of Villa’s away dates saw both teams get onto the scoresheet, a major possibility this Sunday.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Carrick’s side likely to recover

Manchester United supporters worldwide will be hoping that their recent 2-1 loss to Newcastle was merely a temporary setback. Since Carrick took charge, he’s won six of the eight games in charge, including a seven-game unbeaten run. The home side are also undefeated in their previous eight league matches at Old Trafford.

Emery’s men are struggling, having won only one of their previous six league matches and losing three of those. The Villains also face a Europa League away game before this trip, which adds further pressure. Furthermore, they managed only a single point from their last two Premier League away fixtures.

While Villa won the reverse leg, that win ended a six-game winless streak against United. The home side won five of the previous seven head-to-heads. This historical dominance suggests they are well-placed to claim all three points.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Manchester United at odds of 1.74 on Betway

Sesko begins to find his rhythm

Following a difficult start to his time in England, Benjamin Sesko appears to be settling into the Premier League. He struggled to get game time under Ruben Amorim, which is a total contrast to his current situation under Carrick.

Sesko has scored seven goals across his last 10 matches for the club in all competitions. His form has been even more impressive lately. He nette four goals in his last six appearances, despite being used as a substitute in four of those games.

After scoring in three straight games before the blank against Newcastle, the Slovenian forward is expected to be a major threat to the Villa defence.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Benjamin Sesko at odds of 2.24 on Betway

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