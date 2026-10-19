Liverpool vs Villarreal predictions: Reds overcome injury woes

Our expert shares predictions for this crucial European match between Liverpool and Villarreal. The Reds should be happy to be back at Anfield.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Villarreal

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on Betway

1x2 & Totals - Liverpool & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Bradley Barcola at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal

Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz - Villarreal: Georges Mikautadze

Despite losing their first competitive fixture under Andoni Iraola, 3-0 against City at Anfield, Liverpool bounced back in the Champions League. Iraola’s men left Austria last week with a 6-3 win against LASK Linz, maintaining their 100% record in this competition this season.

The hosts then backed that up with an impressive comeback win over high-flying Brentford on Saturday. Liverpool enter this match-up sitting firmly in the top eight of the league phase and on course for direct qualification to the knockout phase. Unfortunately, there are a few injury concerns that Iraola must deal with for Tuesday night’s match at Anfield.

Villarreal’s most recent fixture in the UCL was the complete opposite compared to the first. They trailed Napoli at home last week but rallied to secure a 3-1 win. However, that momentum was stifled at the weekend when Elche held them to a goalless draw at home.

Nevertheless, the La Liga outfit shouldn’t be underestimated. Villarreal’s victory against Napoli was only their third win across their previous eight matches, with five defeats during that period. With one win and one defeat in the Champions League, Inigo Perez hopes that he can build on the Napoli win.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Villarreal

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Kerkez, Araujo, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Villarreal expected lineup: Luiz Junior, Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Romero, Saliba, Comesana, Macia, Oluwaseyi, Moreno, Mikautadze

Liverpool are leaky at the back

Liverpool may have earned a spectacular 6-3 win on Matchday 2 of the UCL, but they still conceded three goals that night. Even if it was late in the game when everything was decided, something like that shouldn’t happen to a side like Liverpool. Everything points to a defence still not functioning cohesively, not to mention the injuries at the back that keep plaguing them.

As a result, the Yellow Submarine are likely to get at least one past Alisson at Anfield on Tuesday night. Villarreal scored nine goals in their recent five matches, averaging 1.8 goals per 90. They scored three goals in three of those matches, showing their ability to score freely.

With the Reds conceding eight goals in their recent five matches, there is more than enough hope for Villarreal to score. Six of Villarreal’s last eight games produced goals at both ends, which also happened in Liverpool’s five most recent matches. The most recent meeting between the two in 2022 also ended with both teams scoring.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Liverpool are unmatched at Anfield

Liverpool have been able to find a way to win, even if their performances haven’t been excellent. The Reds have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions, losing just once in that run (0-3 against Man City). Additionally, they’ve won 19 of their last 22 UCL group or league phase matches, with 15 of their last 16 at Anfield.

Anfield is a difficult place to play away at, even for the best teams in Europe, and Villarreal may be no different. Being on the road in Europe hasn’t been kind to the Spanish outfit, who have lost their last six in a row. Additionally, the Reds have won three of the four head-to-heads, while the visitors are winless in 16 Champions League matches against English opposition.

The visitors can’t hope for a repeat of their weekend goalless draw with Elche as well. None of Liverpool’s last 83 UCL league or group phase matches ended goalless. The Reds have scored at least two goals in 13 of their last 15 Champions League fixtures at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & Totals - Liverpool & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92 on Betway

Barcola finding his stride at Merseyside

It took a while for Bradley Barcola to get going, but he opened up his tally last week. We didn’t expect him to get a hat-trick, but he did, showing how how well the Champions League suits him. The Frenchman took only 42 minutes to secure three goals against LASK Linz last week.

Barcola followed up that performance with an assist over the weekend. It was his ball that found Alexander Isak, who scored the winning goal against Brentford. If those two can strike up that kind of partnership in Europe, Liverpool will be devastating in the Champions League.

Barcola should be confident after contributing goals in consecutive matches. Against Brentford, Barcola took four shots and had 13 touches in the opposition box, the most for any player on the pitch. If he can continue in that vein, Barcola should get on the scoresheet once again.