Liverpool vs Fulham predictions: Huge test for fragile Reds

Our betting expert expects Liverpool and Fulham to repeat recent history and deliver a classic league match which is likely to end in a draw.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Fulham

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Last goal - Fulham at odds of 2.85 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.30 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Dominic Szobozslai, Hugo Ekitike; Fulham: Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson

Liverpool’s season has declined significantly after they were eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester City last weekend. The Reds still have hope in the Champions League, but they must defeat the current European champions to progress. Given their season and recent performances, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain appears highly unlikely.

However, they can focus on securing their place in next season’s competition by finishing their league campaign strongly. Because of Arsenal’s victory during the week, the Premier League will receive an additional qualification position for the UCL next season. Liverpool will appreciate that development, because they are currently fifth before this weekend’s fixtures.

Arne Slot’s men have not been at their best this season, as they’ve produced highly inconsistent performances and results. By the time they play at Anfield this Saturday, they will have returned from Paris knowing their European status. However, defeat at the Parc des Princes could further reduce their confidence.

Fulham would have had a full three weeks off playing competitive football, meaning they should theoretically be physically rested for this match. The Cottagers have usually caused problems for Liverpool, and they will play with maximum effort. Currently in ninth place, Marco Silva can lead his team into a European spot if they can secure more positive results from now until the end of the campaign.

The Londoners are only four points behind Chelsea in sixth. Because English clubs remain active across all European competitions, they will want to finish as high in the league table as possible to secure any available qualification positions.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Fulham

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, King, Bobb, Jimenez

This fixture regularly delivers goals

The hosts have scored in each of their last 10 Premier League games and lead the scoring charts with 15 goals across their previous eight such matches. At home, the Reds average 1.80 goals per game but have been porous, conceding 1.13 goals per match. Liverpool have failed to record a clean sheet in 11 of their 15 league matches at Anfield. They’ve let in a goal in each of their previous five home games.

Fulham’s attack is not the most efficient, especially away from home, but they possess enough quality to create problems for Liverpool. Silva’s players have scored 16 goals across 15 away fixtures at an average of 1.07 goals per game. Additionally, 60% of Fulham’s away league matches produced goals for both teams.

The same can be said for 67% of Liverpool’s league fixtures at Anfield. Each of the previous seven consecutive matches between these clubs resulted in both the Reds and Fulham scoring. It’s highly likely that both teams will find the back of the net on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Second-half surge of goals

We understand that Liverpool’s defence has not maintained the same standard as last season. They are significantly more likely to concede goals, and the statistics confirm that. However, the Reds frequently allow opponents to score late in league matches, making it a major vulnerability.

Overall, 69% of all their conceded goals arrived in the second half. That percentage increases to 82% when analysing only their league matches at Anfield. Statistically, 14 of the 17 goals they have conceded at home happened after the half-time interval.

Additionally, six of those 14 goals came after the 76th minute, and overall, 34% of their second-half concessions occurred in the final 15 minutes of the match. Fulham’s record of scoring 69% of their away goals in the second half suggests they can strike late in the game. Six of their 11 second-half goals happened after the 76th minute, making a case for the visitors to strike last.

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: Last goal - Fulham at odds of 2.85 on Betway

Fulham to fancy their chances

Usually, playing at home would suggest that three points are highly probable for Liverpool. However, this season has not followed that pattern, as they have failed to win in seven of their 15 home matches. This term, they have averaged 1.87 points per game at Anfield, compared to their average of 2.42 points per game last season.

The home team have clearly seen a decline in form, something Fulham are likely to capitalise on this weekend. The Cottagers have lost only one of their previous five league matches, securing three victories during that sequence. However, they secured a point in their most recent away fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are winless in three consecutive Premier League matches, having suffered defeats on two occasions. Additionally, they have failed to defeat Fulham across their previous three head-to-heads. In fact, two of those three encounters ended 2-2, a likely outcome for this weekend’s clash.

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.30 on Betway

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