Lens vs PSG predictions: Building on the first piece of silverware

Our betting expert shares betting predictions for this Ligue 1 season opener, with PSG tipped to add to their Super Cup title.

Best bets for Lens vs PSG

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.62 on Betway

1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.71 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Ousmane Dembele at odds of 2.42 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lens 1-2 PSG

Lens 1-2 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Lens: Odsonne Edouard - PSG: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele

Lens enjoyed a successful 2025/26 campaign. They finished second in Ligue 1, just six points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain. Pierre Sage was the man at the helm, guiding them to their maiden Coupe de France title after four previous attempts. However, he’s departed for Crystal Palace, which means the Blood and Gold must start this season from scratch.

Dino Toppmöller was appointed head coach at the start of July. That means the players must now adapt to a new tactical approach and set of ideas. It remains to be seen whether he can get the same level of performance from the squad that Sage managed to achieve. With Champions League football ahead this term, the German has his hands full.

His competitive campaign comes against the French and European champions. PSG had just two friendly matches in preparation for their season, which officially got underway on Wednesday night. The Parisians edged out Aston Villa 2-1 in the Super Cup to successfully defend their title.

Luis Enrique’s men are still working their way back to full fitness. However, with silverware on the line here, the stakes are high. Les Rouge-et-Bleu have already won the last four French Super Cups in a row. They will take some stopping to make it five consecutive Trophée des Champions.

Probable lineups for Lens vs PSG

Lens expected lineup: Risser, Sagnan, Antonio, Nawrocki, Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Cuisance, Udol, Thauvin, Sima, Edouard

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Lapses in defence

Surprisingly, Enrique played his regular back line against Aston Villa, despite them lacking match fitness. It remains to be seen if he’ll do the same here, but with a trophy up for grabs, that’s highly likely. However, judging from Wednesday night’s performance, PSG’s defence were not quite as solid as usual.

Villa generated 2.13 xG in that Super Cup clash, creating five big chances from 15 shots. Those figures should encourage Lens, provided they can approach the game without being intimidated by the European champions. Considering they’re at home, thanks to a coin toss, Lens have the tools to trouble PSG in the final third.

Sang et Or scored 16 goals across seven pre-season fixtures, averaging 2.28 goals per game. Four of those matches saw both teams score, much like PSG’s previous two outings. Two of the last four head-to-heads produced the same outcome. With players still finding their match fitness, goals are likely on Sunday.

Lens vs PSG Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.62 on Betway

PSG’s record points to another win

With Lens bringing in a new head coach, some early inconsistency is to be expected. When they played Sunderland twice last week, they won one and lost one, highlighting their inconsistencies. That kind of form isn’t ideal for a meeting with back-to-back European champions.

PSG showed their quality against Villa, bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca in their pre-season campaign. Enrique turned to more of his regular players on Wednesday night, and it’s expected that he’ll do the same on Sunday. The Parisians enjoy a positive recent record against Lens, which is why they should edge this one.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu are unbeaten in their last eight clashes with Lens, recording the league double over them last term. Furthermore, the Ligue 1 champions have won 12 of the last 13 French Super Cups. As a result, the Parisians are likely to add their 15th French Super Cup title, denying the hosts their first-ever.

Lens vs PSG Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.71 on Betway

Fiercest attack in Europe

One of the reasons PSG have been so successful over the last couple of seasons is their potent front line. Goals can come from any of the front three, as we witnessed on Wednesday night. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue were both on the scoresheet in the Cup and are genuine picks to score on Sunday.

However, the one man who didn’t record a goal in that game was Ousmane Dembele. The forward came on at half-time and grabbed the assist for Doue’s winner. He’s on an incredible run of form as well, primarily for France.

Dembele scored six goals and supplied two assists across his last eight appearances for both club and country. Whether he starts or comes on as a substitute, he will be a goal threat. For this reason, we back Dembele to get on the scoresheet.

Lens vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Ousmane Dembele at odds of 2.42 on Betway

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