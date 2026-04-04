Inter Milan vs Roma predictions: Nerazzurri to drop points

Our betting expert expects Christian Chivu’s table-topping Inter to drop further points against Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma.

Best bets for Inter vs Roma

Both teams to score - Yes, at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Double chance - Roma to win or draw, at odds of 2.25 in Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter 1-1 Roma

Inter 1-1 Roma Goalscorers prediction: Inter: Federico Dimarco; Roma: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Football resumes in Italy after the national team failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Attention now returns to league competition, with several high-profile encounters scheduled. Roma visit Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to face an Inter side that have lost their rhythm.

The Nerazzurri have experienced a significant decline in form since their 1-0 derby defeat against AC Milan. They are now winless across three consecutive Serie A matches, having drawn their previous two fixtures 1-1 against Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Christian Chivu’s men hold a six-point lead at the summit. They will be relieved to return home, where they are undefeated in their last eight league fixtures.

Roma ended a five-match winless run with a narrow 1-0 victory over Lecce. Robinio Vaz’s goal after 60 minutes secured all three points at the Stadio Olimpico. It was the first victory for the Giallorossi across three Serie A matches. Their away form is concerning: they have recorded zero victories across six competitive away fixtures, suffering three defeats and drawing three.

Both teams were recently eliminated from European competition, meaning domestic fixtures are now their primary focus. Inter Milan and Roma have struggled to attack effectively, while their defensive weaknesses have been exposed. This situation makes a draw highly probable.

Probable lineups for Inter vs Roma

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco, Thuram, Esposito

Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso, Rensch, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Tsimikas, Pisilli, Pellegrini, Malen

No clean sheet expected for Sommer or Svilar

Inter’s Yann Sommer is the league’s best goalkeeper, having recorded 14 clean sheets across 28 matches. He shares this record with Jean Butez, who has played two additional games for Como. Roma’s Mile Svilar is one behind with 13 clean sheets.

The Nerazzurri’s last clean sheet victory came at the end of February, a 2-0 win over Genoa. They also secured a goalless draw against Como during the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Since that match, their defence has been disorganised, conceding one goal in each of their previous three league fixtures while scoring only twice.

Roma have been defensively vulnerable and ineffective in attack. Yet they will be eager to extend their winning streak after beating Lecce. They have scored in each of their last nine competitive games.

Inter have scored at least once in their last eight home league matches. Roma’s attack can be backed to find the net at least once. We anticipate a closely contested match in which both teams concede a goal.

Inter vs Roma Prediction 1: Both teams to score - Yes, at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Defences to dominate at the Meazza

Since beating Juventus 3-2 in the Derby d’Italia, Inter Milan have performed poorly across all competitions. The Nerazzurri have won only two of their subsequent eight competitive matches, both against teams from the bottom half of the league table.

Half of their 30 Serie A matches have featured fewer than 2.5 total goals. They lead the league in scoring with 66 goals and boast the third-best defence, conceding 24 goals.

Roma have been defensively solid until their recent decline in form began. The Giallorossi share the joint second-best defence with AC Milan, conceding just 23 goals. Gasperini’s players have also seen 20 of their 30 league matches finish with fewer than 2.5 total goals this season.

Across their previous 10 competitive meetings, seven fixtures have featured fewer than 2.5 total goals. Considering their recent form and defensive statistics, a low-scoring match is expected at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter vs Roma Prediction 2: Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Roma are capable of avoiding defeat

Recent matches between these teams have been closely contested Four of the last five Serie A matchups have ended 1-0 – thrice in favour of the Nerazzurri. However, Roma won at this stadium by the same scoreline last season.

Inter have lacked the morale to extend their lead at the top of the table. The Rossoneri trail them by just six points with eight games left. Consecutive 1-1 draws have highlighted their vulnerabilities; Inter Milan conceded both equalising goals during the final 15 minutes after establishing early leads.

Roma ended their winless sequence with an unconvincing but significant victory against Lecce. They will be highly motivated to challenge for a top-four position, which is now only three points away

A draw in this fixture is the most probable scenario. However, the Giallorossi demonstrated last season that Inter Milan are not unbeatable at their home stadium. Backing a double chance in favour of Roma is a value play.

Inter vs Roma Prediction 3: Double chance - Roma to win or draw, at odds of 2.25 in Betway

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