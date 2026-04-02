Freiburg vs Bayern Munich predictions: Champions in waiting win again

It’s hard to expect anything other than an away victory in this match, with Die Bayern in fantastic form under Vincent Kompany.

Best bets for Freiburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.57 on Betway

Luis Diaz as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers Prediction - Freiburg: Igor Matanovic - Bayern Munich: Luis Diaz, Michael Olise

Freiburg sit eighth in the Bundesliga table, and are having a very solid 2025/26 campaign. They returned to winning form by beating St. Pauli and are still in the Europa League and DFB Pokal. Having suffered just two home defeats all season, manager Julian Schuster will be confident that his team can create problems this weekend

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are extremely close to securing another league trophy in Germany. They hold a nine-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund and they have won 11 of their previous 12 matches across all competitions. Vincent Kompany has them challenging for several trophies simultaneously, and they’ve been one of the best teams in the world this season.

Probable lineups for Freiburg vs Bayern Munich

Freiburg expected lineup: Atubolu, Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Eggestein, Manzambi, Grifo, Suzuki, Beste, Matanovic

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Olise, Karl, Diaz, Gnabry

A step closer to the title

Freiburg and Bayern Munich are the only two teams in Germany still competing in three different competitions as the season enters its final stages. Based on form, there should be only one winner as they face off Baden-Württemberg, but the hosts are solid at home. Despite that factor, we are still backing Die Roten to come out on top.

Philipp Lienhart is expected to return for the hosts, and they have managed to maintain consistent team selections recently. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have concerns regarding their top goalscorer, Harry Kane, but they welcome Jonathan Tah and Luis Diaz back from suspension. It has also been reported that Manuel Neuer could return, while Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies have resumed training.

Bayern should be too strong, and the home team will face a massive task trying to prevent them from scoring, even if Kane is unavailable. An incredible 96% of matches involving Bayern Munich this season have finished with over 2.5 goals scored. We expect that to continue, with the visitors also claiming all three points.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern Munich to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Freiburg’s impressive home record

As previously mentioned, the Breisgau-Brasilianer have been very productive on home soil. They’ve only lost twice at Europa-Park Stadion in the 2025/26 campaign, and failed to score there just once. In total, 77% of their Bundesliga matches played at their home stadium have resulted in both teams scoring.

Meanwhile, Bayern have been incredibly dominant in terms of results, but their defence is not completely secure. Both teams have scored in 63% of their league matches, and they have recorded only one clean sheet across seven matches in all competitions.

There are some very good reasons to expect goals in this fascinating clash. We expect action at both ends, but with the visitors ultimately coming out on top.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.57 on Betway

Concerns regarding Kane

Harry Kane has missed only two matches for Bayern in 2025/26, one in the Bundesliga and one in the Champions League. He has been an outstanding performer for Kompany, and his total of 48 goals provides absolute proof of his quality. However, there is a possibility that he will miss this weekend’s fixture after sustaining an injury while playing for the England national team.

With Nicolas Jackson still suspended, the Bayern boss has decisions to make. However, he still possesses plenty of attacking options. We could see Serge Gnabry move into a more central position, but it remains to be seen. He’s not the player we’re tipping as our goalscorer, though.

Having registered 22 goals, including 15 in the league, Luis Diaz is the player to focus on. The former Liverpool forward was suspended for the victory against Union Berlin, but he is expected to return against Freiburg. Because he has scored seven goals across his previous eight domestic matches, he is definitely capable of delivering a strong performance this weekend.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Luis Diaz as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 on Betway

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