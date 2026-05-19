Freiburg vs Aston Villa predictions: A date with destiny

Our betting expert expects the Europa League final to be closely contested, as debut European finalists Freiburg face off 1981/82 European champions Aston Villa.

Best bets for Freiburg vs Aston Villa

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 3.40 on Betway

Vincenzo Grifo to score anytime, at odds of 4.75 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Aston Villa (3-2 AET)

Freiburg 2-2 Aston Villa (3-2 AET) Goalscorers prediction: Freiburg: Igor Matanovic, Vincenzo Grifo, Johan Manzambi; Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins, Johan McGinn

A major chapter is unfolding in European football. Two vastly different teams will compete to clinch the 2025/26 Europa League final. Freiburg are pursuing their first major title. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are hunting their first European silverware in over 40 years. The stakes could not be higher.

Freiburg reached the biggest match in their history by eliminating the 2011 finalists, SC Braga. The German club recovered from a 2-1 first-leg defeat to secure an excellent comeback, following Lukas Kubler’s brace against a Braga team reduced to 10 players.

After the semi-final, the Breisgau-Brasilianer played their final two Bundesliga games. They lost 3-2 to mid-table Hamburg, then defeated third-placed RB Leipzig 4-1 at Europa-Park Stadion to finish seventh.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa ended a three-game losing run, including a 1-0 first-leg semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest. They dominated Forest 4-0 at Villa Park to qualify for only their second European final.

Villa followed up with a 2-2 draw against relegated Burnley. They then secured Champions League qualification by beating struggling Liverpool 4-2.

Everything this season comes down to this clash at Besiktas Park. We expect a closely contested match that will go to extra time, and perhaps penalties. Istanbul is set for another European thriller.

Probable lineups for Freiburg vs Aston Villa

Freiburg expected lineup: Atubolu, Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu, Eggestein, Manzambi, Beste, Holer, Grifo, Matanovic

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne, Lindelof, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Nets to bulge at either end

Despite nearing the end of the season, Freiburg have not reduced their intensity. In fact, the Breisgau-Brasilianer have scored in five straight matches, and in eight of their last 10 across all competitions.

A key reason why Julian Schuster’s men have excelled is their offensive quality. The German coach blends youth and experience, with players like Vincenzo Grifo and Johan Manzambi on the opposite ends of the spectrum. Scoring is simply not an issue.

Across Villa’s last five competitive games, three have seen both teams score. However, none of their last three Europa League games followed that pattern. Their most recent BTTS in Europe came in their 3-1 quarter-final first leg win over Bologna.

With a historic accolade at stake, expect fireworks at both ends. Neither Emiliano Martinez nor Noah Atubolu is likely to keep a clean sheet in this high-stakes final in Turkey.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prediction 1: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 2.00 on Betway

A high-scoring match anticipated in Istanbul

Freiburg have scored at least twice in each of their last three competitive matches. All three games featured over 3.5 total goals. In the Europa League, they have netted three or more in four of their six knockout games this term.

In the Bundesliga, 13 of their 34 games exceeded 3.5, including three of their last four. Their league games in 2025/26 averaged 3.2 goals per game – proof of the high-scoring nature of their fixtures.

The same applies to Aston Villa. The Villains have also scored at least two in each of their last three competitive games, all clearing 3.5 goals. They have also found the net three times in three of their last four Europa League matches.

Goals have flown for both sides in recent weeks. There is no reason why this trend should stop now. This is a crucial European final for two teams who are highly motivated to win a major trophy.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prediction 2: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 3.40 on Betway

Italian talisman ready to cause damage

Vincenzo Grifo is Freiburg’s most crucial player. The 33-year-old is the club’s all-time top scorer and the highest-scoring Italian in Bundesliga history. The Europa League final offers him a chance to further cement his legacy.

Grifo has contributed a goal or assist in each of Freiburg’s last five European knockout games. The only exception was Freiburg’s 1-0 loss to Genk in the round of 16 first leg.

His tally of five goals in 14 Europa League matches this campaign places him joint-third in the scoring charts, two behind the leaders Igor Jesus and Petar Stanic. Overall, Grifo has 14 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions this term.

In the biggest fixture in Freiburg’s history, it would be surprising if Grifo failed to find the net. With enough support, he can be the difference-maker against Aston Villa.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prediction 3: Vincenzo Grifo to score anytime, at odds of 4.75 on Betway

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