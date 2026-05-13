Bets of the week & predictions May - Week 20, 2026

Our bets of the week predictions involve Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Man City, Lyon vs Lens, and more.

Bet of the week

Match Date Recommended Tip Odds Predicted Winner Aston Villa vs Liverpool May 15 1x2 - Aston Villa 2.90 Aston Villa Chelsea vs Manchester City May 16 BTTS - Yes 1.73 Manchester City Como vs Parma May 17 Under 2.5 goals 2.21 Como Real Sociedad vs Valencia May 17 1x2 - Real Sociedad 2.15 Real Sociedad Lyon vs Lens May 17 Over 2.5 goals 1.58 Lyon

Odds taken as of 13/05/2026. Odds may now differ.

Our expert tips

Low odds

Lyon vs Lens (Over 2.5 goals)

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring affairs recently. With the hosts desperate for a place in the Champions League, they are just one point behind those positions. They will go all out in attack against Lens. As a result, we could see lots of counter-attack football and plenty of goals in transition. Consequently, this fixture offers the lowest odds at 1.58 for over 2.5 goals.

Higher odds

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (1x2 - Aston Villa)

Aston Villa at home is not an easy prospect, even for the outgoing Premier League champions. Liverpool’s season has been underwhelming, which is why avoiding defeat here isn’t guaranteed. The hosts may have an eye on the Europa League final, but they also know three points would confirm their place in next season’s Champions League. As a result, 2.90 for a Villa victory is the highest available odds in our selection.

Detailed match analysis & predictions

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Prediction & Tips

Villa have avoided defeat in their final home game of the season in each of their last six top-flight campaigns. Additionally, they’re unbeaten in seven of their previous eight fixtures held on a Friday night. The good news for the hosts is that they’re facing a Liverpool side that have been shaky on the road this term.

Date & kick-off: 15/05/2026 | 21:00

15/05/2026 | 21:00 Predicted winner: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Recommended tip: 1x2 - Aston Villa

1x2 - Aston Villa Average odds:2.90

Liverpool’s 1-1 home draw to Chelsea last week cast further doubts on their top-five status. However, they at least have a four-point buffer to sixth place. The Reds have lost 11 league games this season, eight of those on the road. They’ve also failed to win their final away match of the league campaign in each of the last three seasons. This opens the door for a home victory.

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Prediction & Tips

Chelsea are in disarray, but the cup final often throws up shock results. After blanking for five league games in a row, it appears that the Blues have rediscovered their form. The West London club have scored exactly once in each of their last three outings in all competitions.

Date & kick-off: 16/05/2026 | 16:00

16/05/2026 | 16:00 Predicted winner: Manchester City

Manchester City Recommended tip: BTTS - Yes

BTTS - Yes Average odds:1.73

City have scored 11 goals in their last five games, averaging just over two per match. However, they conceded an average of one goal a game in that run of matches. Two of the last three head-to-heads produced goals for both teams, which will encourage the underdogs. Pep Guardiola’s men have recently shipped three goals against Everton, which highlights defensive weaknesses the Blues will be eager to exploit.

Como vs Parma - Prediction & Tips

The race for Europe in Serie A is set for a dramatic finish. Cesc Fabregas’s Como lie in sixth place in the penultimate round of fixtures. At the moment, that would be enough to secure Conference League qualification, which is the minimum they are guaranteed at this stage.

However, the hosts are only two points behind AC Milan and Juventus, who occupy Champions League spots. This highlights the desperate need for the three points.

Date & kick-off: 17/05/2026 | 12:30

17/05/2026 | 12:30 Predicted winner: Como

Como Recommended tip: Under 2.5 goals

Under 2.5 goals Average odds:2.21

Como’s last three games all produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Meanwhile, six of Parma’s previous seven outings have ended with the same outcome. Additionally, each of the last four head-to-heads has featured a maximum of two goals. For this reason, it’s worth backing the hosts to secure a low-scoring victory.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia - Prediction & Tips

The hosts are in danger of slipping out of the European places. By the time this fixture is played, they will have featured in a Thursday game and could have consolidated eighth place. At present, they are on course for a Europa League spot, but several rivals are closing in.

Date & kick-off: 17/05/2026 | 19:00

17/05/2026 | 19:00 Predicted winner: Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad Recommended tip: 1x2 - Real Sociedad

1x2 - Real Sociedad Average odds:2.15

The hosts went four matches without a win prior to their midweek clash. They will rely on their home form to see them through. Sociedad have claimed eight of their 11 La Liga wins in front of their home fans. They have won each of the last two home head-to-heads and are unbeaten across their last four such matches.

Lyon vs Lens - Prediction & Tips

Ligue 1’s quest for European football is also reaching a decisive stage. Lyon are currently in the Champions League qualifiers, while Lens are comfortable in second place. The hosts also have Rennes and Marseille close behind, ready to capitalise on any slip-ups.

Date & kick-off: 17/05/2026 | 21:00

17/05/2026 | 21:00 Predicted winner: Lyon

Lyon Recommended tip: Over 2.5 goals

Over 2.5 goals Average odds:1.58

It’s worth mentioning that each of Lyon’s recent four matches has produced more than 2.5 goals. Eight of Lens’ last 10 matches in all competitions have also ended with over 2.5 goals on the day. Furthermore, three of the last five head-to-heads saw the goal count rise to more than two goals. This points to another high-scoring affair.

Weekend Multi-Bet (Total odds: 37.66)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: 1x2 - Aston Villa (Odds of 2.90)

1x2 - Aston Villa (Odds of 2.90) Chelsea vs Manchester City: BTTS - Yes (Odds of 1.73)

BTTS - Yes (Odds of 1.73) Como vs Parma: Under 2.5 goals (Odds of 2.21)

Under 2.5 goals (Odds of 2.21) Real Sociedad vs Valencia: 1x2 - Real Sociedad (Odds of 2.15)

1x2 - Real Sociedad (Odds of 2.15) Lyon vs Lens: Over 2.5 goals (Odds of 1.58)

Conclusion

We’ve looked at the weekend’s fixtures to put together the best bets of the week. Our team have researched each match, looked at the current form, history, and head-to-head record to come up with these picks.

Liverpool’s shocking away form and Villa’s desperation for Champions League football could lead to a surprise result. Meanwhile, Chelsea should be good enough to break down City’s defence in the FA Cup final.

Como and Parma have been involved in several low-scoring matches. Meanwhile, Lyon and Lens have been involved in more high-scoring matches. Playing at home, Real Sociedad should be good enough to overturn Valencia and aid their pursuit of continental football next season.

While these selections are carefully considered, it’s important to remember that football betting is unpredictable, which is why you should always bet responsibly.

FAQ



What is the best bet of the week?

In terms of value, the best bet is backing Aston Villa to upset Liverpool at Villa Park. The Reds haven’t been at their best this season, and the Villains can take advantage of that.

How do you pick a winning football bet?

Research each team, look at their current form and the trend of results. Look for an in-depth analysis of their overall performances for the season, and pick a bet aligned with the information and data.

What is the best football prediction site?

Goal.com offers a wide range of football previews across different leagues, which is why it’s the go-to prediction site for bettors

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