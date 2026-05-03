Everton vs Manchester City predictions: Visitors to boost title hopes

Our betting expert expects the visitors to start brightly and go on to win the match, with Erling Haaland to find the net.

Best bets for Everton vs Manchester City

First half - Man City at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Erling Haaland to score anytime at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Man City to win & Under 4.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Everton 1-2 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Everton: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2

Everton’s ambitions of making a late push for European qualification have been dented by back-to-back defeats. They were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in their most recent home game. It’s just one win in five outings for the Toffees, although that was an impressive 3-0 triumph over Chelsea.

There was also a wobble for Man City in March, when they drew league games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. However, they responded with three wins out of three in the Premier League in April. A 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium a fortnight ago blew the title race wide open.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Manchester City

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, O’Brien, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil, Barry

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Ait-Nouri, Guehi, Khusanov, Nunes, O'Reilly, Silva, Doku, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Man City to take charge early on

Nine days on from their FA Cup semi-final victory against Southampton, Man City should be well rested. They’ll be poised to start this match strongly. That has been something of a speciality for Pep Guardiola’s team this term.

City boast a first-half goal difference of +28 in the Premier League, compared to +9 after the interval. That trend has been even clearer away from home. While they’ve netted 14 times in each half on their travels, 82% of their conceded goals have come after the break.

The Citizens have been leading at the break in 53% of their away league games. Meanwhile, Everton have been behind at the interval in 41% of their home matches. Backing the visitors in the first-half market could be the smart move.

Everton vs Manchester City Bet 1: First half - Man City at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Haaland’s return to form set to continue

With five goals in his previous four starts for Man City, Erling Haaland takes great form into this match. The Norwegian has appeared much sharper since returning from the last international break.

Even allowing for a mid-season dip, the 25-year-old is still the Premier League’s top scorer. Haaland is averaging a goal every 112 minutes in the English top flight this term. His average of 3.6 shots per game is also the highest figure in the division.

The striker’s individual record against Everton is positive. He has scored six times in five matches against the Toffees. Only once previously has the City frontman failed to net against this opposition.

Given that, backing Haaland to score anytime looks to offer value with an implied probability of 60.2%.

Everton vs Manchester City Bet 2: Erling Haaland to score anytime at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Visitors to claim an important three points

Everton can reflect on a solid campaign overall. It could get even better if they finish the season well and clinch a European spot. However, they haven’t yet managed to turn the Hill Dickinson Stadium into a fortress.

David Moyes’ side are averaging only 1.29 points per home game. That’s compared to 1.47 points per game on their travels. They’ve lost seven of their previous 13 Premier League fixtures in front of their own fans.

Defensively, Everton rank in the top five, with only 1.21 goals conceded per 90 minutes. There is little prospect of them being completely rolled over by Man City. However, their poor home form suggests the Toffees will suffer another defeat.

Backing Man City to win and under 4.5 goals could be the smart play. That bet has been successful in 55% of City’s league fixtures this term.

Everton vs Manchester City Bet 3: Man City to win & Under 4.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

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