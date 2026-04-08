Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina predictions: Viola to disarm Eagles

Our betting expert expects Fiorentina to take a slender lead back to the Stadio Artemio Franchi with a narrow victory over Crystal Palace.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina

Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.90 in Betway

Fiorentina to win or draw at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Fiorentina to win the second half at odds of 4.75 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Fiorentina

Crystal Palace 1-2 Fiorentina Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr; Fiorentina: Albert Gudmundsson, Roberto Piccoli

It’s been almost half a month since Crystal Palace took to the field. Before the international break, Ismaila Sarr struck twice against AEK Larnaca. His goals helped Palace become the first European debutants to reach the quarter-finals since 1978/79.

That crucial second-leg away victory in Cyprus was their first win across all competitions in three games. Their previous two games against Leeds United and the first leg against Larnaca ended in goalless draws. The Eagles are now undefeated in four straight matches.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are riding a six-match unbeaten streak across Serie A and the Conference League. They narrowly beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in the Italian top flight. This helped them edge closer to the top half of the table after a dismal start to the season.

La Viola overcame Rakow Czestochowa 4-2 on aggregate to seal their fourth consecutive progression to the Conference League last eight. The 1960/61 European Cup Winners’ Cup champions are still chasing their first major trophy since then.

In recent times, the visitors have dominated this competition without lifting the trophy. The momentum is clearly on their end once again. Expect La Viola to edge past the Eagle with a narrow first-leg triumph at Selhurst Park.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Benitez, Lacroix, Canvot, Riad, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand, Johnson

Fiorentina expected lineup: de Gea, Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens, Mandragora, Fagioli, Brescianini, Harrison, Kean, Gudmundsson

Open contest at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace needed 100 minutes to seal a 2-1 extra-time victory over Larnaca, thanks to Ismaila Sarr. It was the third time in five competitive games that Crystal Palace matches featured over 2.5 total goals.

Yet, their scoring prowess at Selhurst Park has been underwhelming. Seven of their last nine home games stayed under 2.5 total goals.

At the same time, Fiorentina have seen eight of their last nine away matches cross 2.5 goals. In Serie A, the Viola sit joint second alongside Hellas Verona, with 18 of their 31 league games featuring over 2.5 goals. Only Torino have surpassed that tally.

Both sides are capable of finding the net. Expect a close encounter in London. Goals are likely to flow as both teams seek a first-leg lead to take back to Florence.

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina Prediction 1: Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.90 in Betway

Double chance value for Viola

Since losing 2-1 to Manchester United, Palace have gone unbeaten in four competitive games. They have now lost just two of their last 11 matches. However, their home form is less reassuring. Glasner’s men have only won two of their last 13 games at Selhurst Park.

They also remain unbeaten in four straight games on home turf. This should give them confidence here.

Fiorentina are arguably in better form, especially away from home. They are undefeated in six competitive games, winning four in the process. More importantly, they have lost only once – against Udinese – in six away trips across all competitions.

Paolo Vanoli has instilled real belief into his side heading into the business end of the season. Palace will have the backing of their faithful fans for the first leg. Yet, that may not be enough to keep the Viola at bay.

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina Prediction 2: Fiorentina to win or draw at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Strong finish by the Florentine

Palace have struggled after the interval in their last five competitive fixtures. They have failed to score a single second-half goal in that span. Their last goal after half-time dates back to 26 February. It was Evann Guessand’s 93rd-minute strike against Zrinjski Mostar in the previous round’s second leg.

What’s more striking is that Palace have conceded all eight of their Conference League goals this term after half-time. This shows their inability to either score or defend once the game restarts.

Fiorentina are also slow starters. During their six-match unbeaten run, only two of their 10 goals arrived in the first period. The other eight came after the break, including both their strikes against Rakow in the last-16 second leg.

Expect a dreary start at Selhurst Park, followed by a dominant second-half display from the Viola. The visitors are strong favourites to take a lead back to the Artemio Franchi.

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina Prediction 3: Fiorentina to win the second half at odds of 4.75 on Betway

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