Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Forest avoid defeat in SW6

On Monday, they host a Forest side with three wins in their last four, needing one more win to all but ensure their Premier League status.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest +1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Both Teams to Score (Yes) and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with Betway

Nottingham Forest over 1.5 goals at odds of 3.00 with Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Goalscorers prediction - Chelsea: Pedro, Neto - Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-White, Jesus

Chelsea’s five-game losing streak in the Premier League saw them part ways with Liam Rosenior. The Blues host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Bank Holiday Monday.

The west London outfit have fallen to eighth place in the Premier League. As it stands, the Blues won’t qualify for any form of European football next season. This would represent a poor season for the club’s American owners, who have invested the best part of £2 billion in players in recent years.

The issue with that investment is their focus on young, largely unproven players at Premier League level. The lack of seasoned players continues to show. They’ve managed to score just one goal in their last four home league games. Their form has seriously declined. In the last eight games, they’ve averaged 0.50 points per game, a 64.50% drop-off in points return.

As for Nottingham Forest, their fortunes have changed significantly for the better under Vitor Pereira. Aside from reaching the Europa League semi-finals, Forest have won three of their last four Premier League games to move five points clear of the relegation zone with only four games remaining.

Forest’s recent goalscoring return is the major cause for their resurgence. They have averaged two goals scored per game in their last eight matches. This represents a 65.3% improvement on their 1.21 goals per game season average. Additionally, Forest have lost only one of their last four trips to Stamford Bridge, which will surely give the travelling fans plenty of hope.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Cucurella, Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Aina, Williams, Jair, Milenkovic, Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Wood, Jesus

Backing Forest to avoid another defeat

With Chelsea’s points return falling from 1.41 per game to 0.50 per game in their last eight games, it’s difficult to back the Blues with any certainty here. Chelsea are being led by interim coach Calum McFarlane until the end of the season after parting ways with Rosenior.

From a head-to-head point of view, Forest are unbeaten in their last two visits to Stamford Bridge. They ended the game with ten men on their last trip to west London, drawing against the Blues in October 2024. They still need at least a point to keep the likes of Tottenham and West Ham at a distance.

With Chelsea severely lacking in confidence and Forest’s improvement in the final third, we’re backing Forest to avoid defeat again. We can do so at a probability of only 46.51%. However, Chelsea have won only 27% of their last 11 home fixtures.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Nottingham Forest +1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Entertainment guaranteed at the Bridge

Five of the last seven league games involving Chelsea have featured three or more goals. The same number of Forest matches have also featured three or more goals.

Both teams have scored in more than 53% of Chelsea’s home games this season. Although 41% of Forest’s games have seen both sides score in 2025/26, that figure has risen over the medium term. It’s reached 50% over their last ten Premier League matches.

We can back both teams scoring and three or more goals arriving at the Bridge at a coinflip probability of 50%. This seems like another value play from our trio of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Both teams to score (Yes) and Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.00 with Betway

Value on Forest to find the net at least twice

In Forest’s last six away games, they’ve managed to score at least two goals per game in four of those road trips. They’ve averaged four goals per game in their last two away games, following impressive victories at Tottenham and Sunderland.

The betting markets indicate Forest only have a 33% chance of repeating the feat on Monday night. Therefore, this seems like an outright value bet, given the confidence Pereira has instilled in his forward players. The move to a 4-4-2 system appears to have proven successful.

Chelsea have also conceded two or more goals in 50% of their last six home games, so a 33% probability doesn’t add up given the form of both sides.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Bet 3: Nottingham Forest over 1.5 goals at odds of 3.00 with Betway

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