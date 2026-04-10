Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions: City inflict blues at Bridge

Our expert expects Manchester City to come away with a victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, closing the gap to six points at the summit.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Manchester City to win first half at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Both teams to score in first half at odds of 3.30 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro; Manchester City: Erling Haaland, Antonio Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly

Chelsea return to Premier League action after an emphatic 7-0 FA Cup thrashing of third-tier outfit Port Vale. However, their league form tells a different story, with back-to-back losses.

Things were looking up when they beat fourth-placed Aston Villa 4-1 at the start of March, days after a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. However, defeats to Newcastle United (1-0) and Everton (3-0) have since followed. Chelsea have now won just once in their last five league games.

Manchester City are chasing league leaders Arsenal, although consecutive Premier League draws have only slowed their charge. Since their 5-1 aggregate Champions League exit to Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s men have been sharp.

City beat Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup final before demolishing Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liam Rosenior is aware of the threat City pose, having held them to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in January. However, the Cityzens are a far more refined outfit as the season enters its business end. Expect the visitors to inflict the blues on Chelsea with a straightforward victory.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Fernandez, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Pedro, Garnacho

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Rodri, Silva, Doku, Foden, Haaland, Semenyo

Goal-heavy clash at the Bridge

Chelsea ended a four-match losing run across all competitions with a 7-0 demolition of Port Vale. It was their first time scoring in four fixtures, having last netted twice against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes.

Four of Chelsea’s last seven competitive fixtures have seen at least five goals, crossing the 4.5 mark. Rosenior’s side have seen an average of 2.9 goals per league game. 11 of their 31 outings have gone beyond 3.5 total goals.

City boast similar numbers: 2.9 goals per league game, but only seven of their 30 matches have crossed the 3.5 mark. Yet, when Guardiola’s side hit their stride, few teams can stop them.

Their four-goal display against Liverpool was a testament of their ability to dismantle defences. Chelsea have the home advantage at Stamford Bridge, but City are backed by Haaland’s scoring prowess. Expect a flurry of goals in London.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction 1: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Cityzens to set the tempo

Manchester City may not be operating at last season’s level, but they still carry champions pedigree. Since losing 3-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, they’ve opened the scoring in two of four games.

Strong starts are a Guardiola trademark. City have avoided trailing at the break in nine of their last 10 competitive games. They have taken a first-half lead on five occasions in that span.

Most importantly, the Cityzens are undefeated at the interval in their last 21 Premier League games. They have led at half-time in 20 of their 30 league outings, losing just twice.

Chelsea will struggle to overcome this record, given City's tactical intensity from the opening whistle. What’s more worrying for Chelsea is their failure to lead at half-time in 17 of their 31 PL games. City are well-placed to step up before the interval.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction 2: Manchester City to win first half at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Open start on the cards

City are known for their fast starts. Yet, in their 4-0 victory over Liverpool, they needed 39 minutes to break the deadlock through Haaland’s penalty. He then added another on the stroke of half-time.

Four of City’s last eight goals across their four most recent competitive games have come in the first period. It would be no surprise to see Haaland, Semenyo and Doku combine for a goal or two early on.

Chelsea, sitting sixth, have taken a first-half lead in 14 of their 31 league games so far this season. They are no strangers to scoring early as well, although less often than the visitors.

Both Chelsea and City have the quality to trouble each other’s defences. Backing both teams to find the net before the interval offers immense value.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction 3: Both teams to score in first half at odds of 3.30 on Betway

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