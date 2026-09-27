Belgium vs France predictions: Les Bleus find a way to win again

Monday night’s clash sees two new managers lock horns in Brussels, with the French holding a firm historical grip on this fixture.

Best bets for Belgium vs France

France to win at odds of 1.85 with Hollywoodbets

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with Hollywoodbets

France over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.77 with Hollywoodbets

Odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets and are subject to change.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Belgium 1-2 France

Belgium 1-2 France Goalscorers prediction: Belgium: Lukaku - France: Mbappé, Dembélé

Belgium host France at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday. This marks Round 2 of Group A1 in the 2026/27 Nations League. Both sides opened their campaigns away from home on Friday.

Belgium travelled to Rome to face Italy. Meanwhile, France visited Kocaeli to play Turkey. Each squad then turns around in three days.

Mark van Bommel is in charge of Belgium for his first stint of games. He replaced Rudi Garcia after a World Cup quarter-final exit. Spain won that tie 2-1 through a late Mikel Merino goal. Belgium had beaten the United States 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 on the way.

Thibaut Courtois is absent by agreement, and Jérémy Doku is injured. Youri Tielemans wears the captain's armband.

Zinedine Zidane takes his first France squad into a second match. France finished fourth in North America after losing 2-0 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. They then went down 6-4 to England. Kylian Mbappé keeps the captaincy, while in-form Michael Olise looks sure to start.

Probable lineups for Belgium vs France

Belgium expected lineup: Lammens, Castagne, De Winter, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Lavia, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Lukaku, Fofana

France expected lineup: Maignan, Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández, Koné, Camavinga, Cherki, Olise, Mbappé, Dembélé

Les Bleus have owned this fixture over the years

France have owned this match-up in the modern era, winning 7 of their last 10 meetings with Belgium, losing only 1. They’ve won 3 of their last 4 contests, drawing the other 1-1.

Their games on the biggest stage have only gone one way. France won their 2018 World Cup semi-final in St Petersburg by a slender 1-0 margin. They repeated that scoreline against the Belgians in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

While France are embarking on a new era under Zinedine Zidane, Belgium are undergoing an even bigger rebuild with Mark van Bommel. This month, they are also without the services of Thibaut Courtois and Jeremy Doku. This affects the Belgians at both ends of the pitch.

At a 54.1% implied probability, backing France to win is the value bet of our Belgium vs France predictions. The visitors have also won seven of their last 10 meetings with their near neighbours.

Belgium vs France Bet 1: France to win at odds of 1.85 with Hollywoodbets

Belgium have been involved in chaos this summer

The Belgians have been involved in plenty of chaotic matches in 2026. Both teams have scored in 4 of their last 5 games. The same number have contained 3 or more goals too.

Their defensive record leaves a lot to be desired. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 4 games. Also, they conceded against sides like New Zealand and Egypt during their World Cup warm-up matches.

Belgium’s Monday night opponents bring plenty of firepower in their arsenal. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise are three of the most feared forwards in world football right now. Although their last 4 head-to-head meetings have featured 2 or fewer goals, the conditions are right for a more open contest on Monday.

Belgium vs France Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with Hollywoodbets

Value on Zidane’s men to find the net

The French have scored a minimum of 2 or more goals in 6 of their last 8 matches. They smashed 10 past Iraq, Norway and Senegal at the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Belgium are the ideal opponents for Les Bleus right now. They are anything but defensively sound, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 4 games. Mark van Bommel is also without first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois for this window of Nations League games.

Monday’s game brings a short turnaround of just three days following Belgium’s trip to Italy. Legs will undoubtedly be heavy in Brussels. At an implied probability of 56.50%, the price appears to underestimate France’s recent goalscoring rate.

Belgium vs France Bet 3: France over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.77 with Hollywoodbets

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