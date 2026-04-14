Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictions: Diaz to fire hosts to win

Our betting expert expects another open encounter between these two European giants, with Luis Diaz finding the net in a high-scoring home win.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

First half - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Luis Diaz to score anytime at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bayern Munich 4-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Bayern Munich: Harry Kane x2, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Bayern Munich edged the first leg 2-1 last week. The Bavarians dominated the first hour of the game, with Diaz and Harry Kane firing them into a two-goal lead. However, Real Madrid finished stronger of the two and could have easily scored more than once.

Both sides have been in domestic action since then. Vincent Kompany rested players, but Bayern still breezed past St. Pauli 5-0. They’ve won their last five matches in all competitions.

By contrast, Real Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Girona on Friday. Having lost their previous league game at Mallorca, they are now all but out of title contention in Spain.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Diaz, Gnabry, Olise, Kane

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Mendy, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Pitarch, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe

Bayern to take control in the first half

Bayern Munich showed their quality from the outset in last week’s contest. They created 2.20 xG and three big chances in the first half. The only surprise was that it took until the 41st minute for Diaz to break the deadlock.

Back on home soil, the Bavarians should be the dominant force once again. Kompany’s attacking approach suggests there is little expectation of the hosts dropping deep and playing more cautiously. They ought to find it even easier to win the midfield battle, given Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the visitors.

Bayern have an outstanding first-half goal difference of +14 in the Champions League this term. 73% of the goals they’ve conceded have come after the interval. That bodes well for their chances of leading at the break.

Real Madrid have been stronger in the second half, with 56% of their European goals conceded coming before the break. Backing the hosts in the first-half market could therefore be the smart move.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Bet 1: First half - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Open clash to serve up goals

There were three big chances for Real Madrid in the second half of the first leg. Their pacy forwards posed problems on the break throughout. By the end of the match, the game’s total xG tally was 5.12.

Kane and Kylian Mbappe have enjoyed an extra week of training following recent injuries. If the second leg is just as open, better finishing should lead to a higher-scoring affair.

Bayern’s European fixtures have averaged 4.09 goals per 90 minutes this season. 64% of those games have produced over 3.5 goals in total.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have scored 2.33 times per match on average on the road in the Champions League. Given they need to push for a win, over 3.5 goals offers good value at an implied probability of 60.2%.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Diaz to make Real Madrid pay again

This match should once again see Diaz come up against his former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was the Colombian who won that particular duel last week. He ought to find space behind the Real Madrid right-back again.

Diaz is having an exceptional debut season for Bayern, with 23 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions. He averages a strike every 144 minutes in the Champions League, as well as 2.9 shots per game. His 15-goal haul in the Bundesliga is also already a career-best league return.

With 10 goals to his name in 2026, there is little sign of Diaz slowing down. He only featured off the bench against St. Pauli on Saturday, so he should be fresh and ready to shine again. Backing the 29-year-old to score anytime offers value, with an implied probability of 46.5%.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Luis Diaz to score anytime at odds of 2.15 on Betway

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