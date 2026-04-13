Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona predictions: Alvarez to strike again

Our betting expert expects Atletico Madrid to advance from an entertaining second leg that produces goals after the break.

Best bets for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid or Draw at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Second half - Both teams to score at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Julian Alvarez to score anytime at odds of 3.25 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Atletico Madrid: Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman - Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal

Atletico Madrid left Barcelona with a shock 2-0 victory in the first leg. Diego Simeone’s first-ever victory at Camp Nou as Atleti boss came after a first-half red card for Pau Cubarsi. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth sealed a priceless two-goal advantage.

Simeone made 10 changes at the weekend as Los Rojiblancos lost 2-1 to Sevilla in La Liga. Atletico’s season is now all about the cups, with a Copa del Rey final also to come this weekend.

It has been a positive week domestically for Hansi Flick’s side. They won the Barcelona Derby 4-1 against Espanyol on Saturday. The Catalans are in firm control of the La Liga title race after Real’s latest slip-up.

Probable lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Ruggeri, Hancko, Le Normand, Molina, Lookman, Llorente, Koke, Simeone, Griezmann, Alvarez

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Araujo, Kounde, E. Garcia, Pedri, Rashford, Fermin, Yamal, Lewandowski

Hosts to book semi-final place

Atletico Madrid’s prioritisation of the cups gives them an advantage heading into the second leg. Barcelona made some changes for Saturday’s 4-1 victory, but both Pedri and Lamine Yamal played the full 90 minutes. Cubarsi will be banned after his first-leg red card, while key man Raphinha is, of course, still absent.

The hosts can also take confidence from a 4-0 victory over this opposition in the Copa del Rey in February. They were outstanding on the break in that game, primarily through Ademola Lookman out wide. Atleti created 2.37 xG to Barca’s 1.18. They’ll look to pick their opponents off on the counterattack again.

Atletico will take confidence from their home form, which is amongst the strongest in Europe. Barca did win 2-1 at the Estadio Metropolitano earlier this month, but that was not against a full-strength Atleti side. Before that, Simeone’s team had won six in a row at home in all competitions. They look good to at least avoid defeat in 90 minutes here with an implied probability of 50%.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 1: Atletico Madrid or Draw at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Goals in this tie’s final quarter

Despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the contest, Barcelona had 58% of the ball in the first leg. They are likely to dominate in the possession stakes again.

As this match progresses, Hansi Flick will need to take more risks. That suggests this contest will eventually become more stretched. There should be space for Atletico Madrid to exploit on the break in the second half.

Atleti are no longer the defensive outfit they once were. 85% of their Champions League matches this term have seen both teams score. They had not kept a clean sheet in the competition before the first leg.

Their 2025/26 European fixtures are averaging 2.46 second-half goals. Those strikes are evenly split between goals for and against Simeone’s team.

Meanwhile, 70% of Barcelona’s Champions League goals have come after the break. Given the state of play in this tie, backing both teams to score in the second half could be the smart bet.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 2: Second half - Both teams to score at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Alvarez to continue fine European form

It has been a strange season for the reported Barcelona target Julian Alvarez. The former Manchester City man has been more effective in Europe than he has in his domestic league. He’s scored one fewer goal in his 29 La Liga appearances than he has in his 12 Champions League games. Only Kylian Mbappe has had more goal contributions in this season’s competition than Alvarez.

The 2022 World Cup winner appears to thrive on the big stage. He scored a fine goal at the Bernabeu in the round of 16 in last season’s Champions League. The 26-year-old also brilliantly fired in the resulting free-kick after Cubarsi’s red card last week.

Alvarez is averaging a goal every 112 minutes in this competition. He’s also had 3.2 shots per game on the European stage, compared to just 1.9 in La Liga.

Barcelona have conceded in six of their last seven games in all competitions. Their defence could be even more vulnerable here as they chase a famous comeback. Backing Alvarez to score anytime with an implied probability of around 31% in the bookmaker odds offers value.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 3: Julian Alvarez to score anytime at odds of 3.25 on Betway

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