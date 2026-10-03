Argentina vs Burkina Faso predictions: Hosts to maintain momentum

Our betting expert expects Argentina to continue where they left off last time out. The hosts are likely to register another convincing victory.

Best bets for Argentina vs Burkina Faso

BTTS - No at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Argentina total - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92 on Betway

Three-way handicap - Argentina to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 2.65 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Argentina 3-0 Burkina Faso

Argentina 3-0 Burkina Faso Goalscorers prediction: Argentina: Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez

Argentina made a triumphant return to action with a cracking 4-0 win over Bolivia. It was a must-win game considering it was their first since losing the 2026 World Cup final. The 2022 world champions delivered exactly that for the fans in Cordoba.

With the country preparing to see their captain and hero make his final appearance next week against Benin, Argentina have one more test to face. Scaloni’s side welcome Burkina Faso this weekend. They’ve won 15 of their last 16 matches. Supporters in the capital will hope the positive mood continues ahead of Messi’s farewell.

Burkina Faso are heading to South America after playing their first two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for next year’s tournament. The Stallions are in good form after securing maximum points against Central African Republic last time out. They’re level on points with group leaders Benin and unbeaten so far in qualifying.

The West Africans appointed Amir Abdou as the national head coach in March this year to replace Brama Traore. He’s overseen six matches so far, delivering two victories, one defeat, and three stalemates for Burkina Faso. This fixture will be his first against South American opposition and it’s a chance to really test his squad.

Probable lineups for Argentina vs Burkina Faso

Argentina expected lineup: E. Martinez, Simon, Romero, L. Martinez, Vega, Paz, Palacios, Mac Allister, Prestianni, Alvarez, L. Martinez

Burkina Faso expected lineup: Koffi, Kabore, Djiga, Tapsoba, Kouassi, Doucet, Bouda, A. Tapsoba, Ouedraogo, Zagre, Traore

Argentina’s tight defence

With the match taking place in the capital, Scaloni may be reluctant to make too many changes. He will want to give the home fans a strong starting XI. Lisandro Martinez could therefore partner Cristian Romero in defence again. The pair kept a clean sheet last time out against Bolivia.

They limited the Bolivians to just three shots in 90 minutes, none of which were on target. Argentina’s xGA (expected goals against) was 0.11, which is incredible from their back line.

Burkina Faso have scored four goals in their last five competitive matches, blanking in two. In their first qualifier against Benin, they recorded 10 shots with an xG (expected goals) of 0.99, with only two on target. They will struggle against an Argentina team that is building momentum ahead of their captain’s farewell.

Argentina vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Goals galore in Buenos Aires

The hosts may limit Burkina Faso’s attacking threat, but Argentina still have plenty of firepower going forward. Messi didn’t feature against Bolivia, yet the Albiceleste were still efficient in the attacking areas of the pitch. They scored four goals from 18 shots.

Argentina generated 2.24 xG in that 4-0 win and will expect similar numbers here. The blank in the World Cup final was their only one across their previous 16 games, including friendlies. Scaloni’s side have scored 23 goals in their last nine matches, averaging 2.5 goals per 90.

Argentina have been prolific in attack of late, scoring three goals or more in five of their last seven. Burkina Faso conceded twice against Belarus and three times against Russia in their most recent fixtures. As a result, it’s worth backing the hosts to score plenty of goals here.

Argentina vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 2: Argentina total - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92 on Betway

Argentina against African opposition

The home side are on an incredible run of form, winning 15 of their last 16 outings. Their most recent meeting with an African nation was at the World Cup when they faced Egypt in the Round of 16. Argentina came from two goals down to win the match 3-2 in regulation time.

The South Americans beat Cape Verde by the same scoreline in the round before that. Scaloni’s men also comfortably beat Algeria 3-0 in their opening game of the campaign.

Those results show that Argentina can handle African opposition

Meanwhile, the visitors’ victory last time out ended a four-game winless run, during which they lost once and drew three times. They aren’t in the best form and everything seems to be working against them here. Argentina look set to maintain their momentum with another win ahead of an emotional week for the country.

Argentina vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 3: Three-way handicap - Argentina to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 2.65 on Betway

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