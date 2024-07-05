Spain vs Germany Predictions: Goals Expected as La Roja’s Euro Record Faces Hosts’ Test

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Germany vs Spain ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals clash on Friday.

+

Spain vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Germany

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @1.72 on 10bet, equating to a 58% chance for both sides to find the back of the net.

Asian Total Goals: Over 2.25 with odds of @1.85 on 10bet , indicating a 55.6% chance for at least three goals to be scored within 90 minutes.

, indicating a 55.6% chance for at least three goals to be scored within 90 minutes. Spain Asian Handicap +0.25 with odds of @1.60 on 10bet, representing a 62.5% chance for Luis de la Fuente’s men to not lose the game.

Spain and Germany should be expected to draw 1-1 in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Euro 2024 reaches its climax, Spain vs Germany stands out as a must-watch encounter, where the subtleties and raw passion of two footballing giants will be on full display.

Both teams have shown they can dominate and struggle in equal measure. Spain's ability to control the game through midfield superiority might give them a slight edge, but Germany's home advantage and tactical flexibility make them formidable opponents.

Spain's path to the quarter-finals has been characterised by their dominance in possession, with Rodri at the heart of their operations.

Having played a staggering number of matches since early 2023, the Manchester City midfielder remains a pillar of consistency and excellence. His ability to dictate the tempo, precisely distribute the ball and provide a solid defensive shield makes him indispensable. Rodri's influence was evident against Georgia as he scored the equaliser, demonstrating his knack for crucial goals.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, Germany have shown tactical flexibility and resilience, qualities that have served them well as hosts. Their victory over Denmark, albeit marred by controversy, highlighted their ability to adapt to adverse conditions, including a thunderstorm-induced delay.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Germany

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Spain (4-3-3): Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri: Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams.

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

German(4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Musiala and Havertz’s Skills Test Spain’s backline

Jamal Musiala has been in excellent form, scoring three goals in four outings at Euro 2024. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz remains a consistent goal-scorer for Germany.

Spain's defensive lapses, coupled with their attacking efficiency, suggest both teams are likely to score.

La Roja have kept three clean sheets so far, even against good attacks like Croatia and Italy, but they conceded against Georgia despite overwhelming possession. Similarly, Germany have conceded goals and scoring chances in their last three matches, indicating a potential for a high-scoring affair.

Spain vs Germany Bet 1: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.72 with 10bet

Youngsters will shine again

Excluding penalty shootouts, Spain have only lost two of their last 26 Euro matches and are unbeaten in their last ten Euro matches.

Midfield control, driven by Rodri, Gavi, and Fabián Ruiz, allows Spain’s full-backs to push forward, adding an extra dimension to their attack. Young wingers like Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal bring directness and flair and are capable of stretching defences and creating space for their teammates.

In Germany's 2-0 victory over Denmark in the Euro 2024 last-16 tie, Jamal Musiala's influence was a key focus. In the first half, Joachim Andersen's aggressive marking limited Musiala's effectiveness, reflected in his lower success rate for take-ons (15% in this match vs. 47% in the group stage).

However, Musiala's persistence paid off in the second half. He exploited a moment when Andersen, who was wary due to a yellow card, failed to contain him. Musiala received a well-timed pass from Nico Schlotterbeck, bypassed the high Danish line, and scored the decisive goal. This performance highlights Musiala's importance to Germany, showcasing his resilience and ability to impact the game even under intense defensive pressure.

Spain vs Germany Bet 2: Asian Total Goals: Over 2.25 @ 1.85 with 10bet

‘Wasteful’ Spain Might Feel the Pain

The offensive firepower of both teams and their recent scoring form point towards a match with multiple goals. However, Spain’s impressive Euro record and current form suggest they are unlikely to lose.

On the other hand, despite their dominance in possession, Spain have shown a tendency to squander chances. The match against Georgia was a case in point, where they took 33 shots, but struggled to find the back of the net until the latter stages. This inefficiency could prove costly against a more clinical opponent like Germany.

Germany's journey has not been without its hiccups either. While generally solid, their defence has had moments of vulnerability. The match against Denmark saw them struggle to deal with set-pieces and quick breaks, weaknesses Spain's incisive play can exploit.

