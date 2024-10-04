Daniele Fisichella

Football Journalist - Serie A Specialist

Daniele is a football journalist that has reported on the biggest stories, around Italian football, for some of of the UK’s main broadcasters, such as talkSPORT and BBC 5 Live and doing live match commentaries for the UEFA Champions League.

He also writes for bettingexpert and his encyclopaedic knowledge of 'calcio', and beyond, has made him one of the go-to people whenever an Italian side is playing: form, key players, stats, style of play; the fascinating world of Serie A is no secret to him.