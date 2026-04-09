South Korea vs Brazil predictions: Three tips backing goals in Seoul

We expect a Brazil victory in Seoul as they aim to bounce back from defeat in their last outing. However, the Koreans will provide a challenge.

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Best bets for South Korea vs Brazil

Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Vinicius Jr as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.50 on Betway

We expect Brazil to win 2-1 against South Korea.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

South Korea have proven very difficult to beat lately, having lost only one of their nine matches in 2025. They defeated the USA 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Mexico last month. Their only defeat came against Japan, when they played without their best players. They’ll back themselves to cause problems for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Brazil have had inconsistent results. They lost their most recent away match against Bolivia, but dominated Chile 3-0 a few days earlier. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to get his side ready for the World Cup with their qualification already secured.

Probable lineups for South Korea vs Brazil

South Korea expected lineup: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Han-beom, Min-jae, Tae-seok, Myung-jae, Kang-in, In-beom, Castrop, Heung-min, Hee-chan

Brazil expected lineup: Bento, Vanderson, Militao, Gabriel, Santos, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

Plenty of attacking threats

Both sides can find the net, as they have plenty of prolific goalscorers. For the home side, Son Heung-min is the apparent threat. However, with Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, PSG’s Lee Kang-In, and Genk rising star, Oh Hyeon-gyu, they are clearly not reliant on one player.

As usual, Brazil have plenty of attackers as well. Raphinha and Joao Pedro are absent, but with players such as Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Esteban, and Richarlison, Ancelotti has a wealth of options. It’ll be interesting to see which players he decides to field.

Betting on both teams to score in games that involved the Taegeuk Warriors hasn’t been successful this year. They have kept five clean sheets across their last seven matches. However, they haven’t faced an attack as potent as the Brazilians, so we expect them to concede in Seoul.

The Selecao, meanwhile, conceded against Bolivia, Argentina, and Colombia in recent months. So, the hosts can certainly find the net.

South Korea vs Brazil Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on Betway

An action-packed affair

We’re expecting an exciting encounter at Seoul World Cup Stadium, as there is likely to be action at both ends. Over 1.5 goals have been scored in all but one of South Korea’s 2025 matches, while half of Brazil’s fixtures featured over 2.5 goals. Therefore, there is plenty of potential for entertainment in this friendly clash.

This match is set to be a historic occasion for Son, who is set to make a record-breaking 137th appearance for his nation. It’s currently shared with manager Hong Myung-bo and Cha Bum-kun, but that will change on Friday. He’ll want to make it a memorable night on the field.

Moreover, there will be plenty of goals based on recent stats. Their previous five meetings since 2002 have featured 21 goals, with both teams scoring in the last two. Brazil have won eight of their nine clashes, but they are no longer as dominant as they once were.

South Korea vs Brazil Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Vini Jr. back in the mix

Vini Jr. is rediscovering his form after a difficult end to last season. So far, he’s scored five goals and got four assists in eight La Liga games, with six G/A in his last four games. Additionally, he managed to find the net in his most recent international fixture and will be eager to add to his tally this month.

Although the bookies rate him as a joint favourite to find the net alongside Igor Jesus, Richarlison, and Rodrygo, he is the best betting option. Ancelotti knows exactly how to get the best performance out of the 25-year-old, and they could rekindle their Bernabeu success on the international stage.