Six Nations Predictions: Odds, Favourites & Betting Guide 2026

The 2026 Six Nations kicks off this Thursday! Discover our expert match predictions, latest 6 Nations odds from top SA bookmakers, and find out if France can dethrone the Irish giants.

Six Nations Favourites: The Battle for the Crown

As we head into the opening weekend, France stands as the clear tournament favourite. The return of Antoine Dupont as captain has shifted the market significantly, with many local punters backing "Les Bleus" to dominate. Their depth is frightening, and playing the opener at home gives them a massive psychological edge.

Ireland, the defending champions, are facing a tougher road this year. A string of injuries to key veterans has seen their Six Nations odds drift slightly, making them a high-value pick if you believe in Andy Farrell’s system.

Meanwhile, England continues to evolve under Steve Borthwick, and Scotland remains a "dark horse" threat, especially with South African-born Duhan van der Merwe looking to add to his try-scoring tally.

Power Stats: The Technical Edge

To make accurate 6 Nations predictions, you have to look at the "engine room" stats that South African fans know best:

Scrum Dominance: France leads the pack with a 94% scrum success rate . This makes them incredibly dangerous in the "red zone" where they play for penalties.

Discipline & Rucks: Ireland remains the most disciplined side, conceding fewer than 9 penalties per match. This keeps the scoreboard ticking and frustrates aggressive defenses.

Lineout Steals: England has focused heavily on their aerial game, leading the 2025 stats in lineout steals. This is a crucial metric for those looking at "Under/Over" total points markets.

6 Nations Match Predictions: Round 1

The opening round features some lopsided Six Nations odds, but there is still value to be found if you know where to look.

Match Date & Time (SAST) Home Odds Draw Away Odds France vs Ireland 05 Feb - 22:10 1.17 35.00 6.00 Italy vs Scotland 07 Feb - 16:10 4.30 28.00 1.28 England vs Wales 07 Feb - 18:40 1.01 60.00 22.00

France vs Ireland

The tournament starts with a bang on Thursday night. While France are heavy favourites at 1.17, the real value might be in the handicap markets. Expect a physical battle where Dupont’s kicking game keeps Ireland pinned back.

Prediction: France to win by 8-12 points.

Italy vs Scotland

Italy has shown they can be "giant killers" at home, and their 4.30 price reflects their improvement. However, Scotland’s clinical finishing (odds of 1.28) should see them through in a high-scoring affair.

England vs Wales

The 6 Nations odds for this clash are surprisingly one-sided, with England at a massive 1.01. Wales is in a deep rebuilding phase, and a trip to Twickenham is the hardest place to find your feet.

Prediction: England to cover a -20.5 point spread.

Best SA Betting Sites & Promo Codes

If you're looking to place your Six Nations predictions into action, these local operators offer the best markets for South African rugby fans:

Betway: Known for the best rugby interface; use the Betway sign up-code to get started with your first deposit bonus.

Hollywoodbets: A local favourite for "Anytime Try Scorer" markets. Be sure to apply your Hollywoodbets promo code for extra value.

10bet: Perfect for those who prefer mobile betting; use the 10bet promo code to unlock exclusive rugby promotions.

SuperSportBet: Experience seamless integration with the live broadcast. Don't forget to use the SuperSportBet promo code when registering.

Sportingbet: The go-to for live, in-play 6 Nations odds. Boost your bankroll by using the SportingBet Promo Code today.

Where to Watch in South Africa

Don't get caught out by the unusual Thursday start!

Channel: Catch every second of the action live on SuperSport (Channels 201 and 211).

Time Zone: All matches listed above are in SAST (South African Standard Time).

The Final Word

This year’s tournament is France's to lose, but the beauty of the 6 Nations is its unpredictability. Whether you are backing the favourites or hunting for an Italian upset, make sure to use your promo codes and keep an eye on those live Six Nations odds as the matches progress.

People Also Ask

Who won the Six Nations tournament in 2025?

France won the 2025 title, securing their seventh trophy and equaling England's record for the most successful nation.

Who are the favorites for the 2026 edition?

France and England are the frontrunners for the title this year, while Ireland is currently ranked as the third favorite.

Which teams are in the Six Nations tournament?

The competition features six major nations: France, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, and Italy.

Will South Africa join the competition soon?

No, a final decision has been made and officials have shut down talks regarding the Springboks joining the tournament.