South African players who want to register with the SuperSportBet promo code and claim the welcome bonus can find all the details in this guide. They can learn about the bonus terms and conditions, the registration process, and deposit requirements.

What Is the SuperSportBet Promo Code?

At the moment, you don't need a SuperSportBet promo code to claim the 100% match deposit bonus up to R5000 + 25 Bonus Bet + 250 spins. If you wish to learn how to claim the SuperSportBet bonus, take a look at the table below.

What Is the SuperSportBet Sign Up Bonus?

After completing our registration on the site, we went on to make our first deposit of R25, as that's the minimum deposit required to claim the welcome bonus. We were credited with the following bonuses right after:

100% match deposit bonus up to R5,000 exclusively for sports betting

250 Bonus Spins to wager on top HABANERO slots

R25 Bonus Bets

SuperSportBet Offer Bonus Details Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description 100% match deposit bonus up to R5,000 + 250 Free Spins + R25 Bonus Bet General T&Cs +18. For new players in South Africa Wagering Requirements 3x wager at minimum odds of 2.0 for sportsbook bonus. No wagering requirement for bonus spins Maximum Withdrawal Amount R50,000 Minimum Deposit R25 Minimum Bet R25 SuperSportBet Promo Code No promo code needed

Bet of the Week

Age

Only players aged 18 or older can claim this offer. If you are found to be underage, you will forfeit your winnings, and your account will be closed.

Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirement only applies to the match deposit bonus on SuperSportBet. Once you get the offer, here are the requirements you must meet in order to withdraw:

The bonus amount must be wagered 3 times

The bet must be placed with minimum odds of 2.0

Bets must be placed on sportsbook events

How to Use the Bonus on Sports - Example 1

From our research, we will give you a breakdown of how to use the bonus properly. Let's assume a player made a first deposit of R1,000. Since you get 100% up to R5000, it means you will automatically get an additional R1000. That means you have a total of R2,000.

Based on the requirements, you are required to stake it on sports events with at least 2.0 odds. There is also a playthrough of 3x, meaning that a total of R3000 must be wagered within the period of 14 days.

For instance, a bet on Team 1 vs. Team 2 at 2.0 odds will qualify for the bonus. Similar bets should be repeated until a bet of R3000 is achieved. After that, players will be able to withdraw the bonus winnings afterwards.

Without any SuperSportBet Promo Code, you can also use your R25 Free Bonus on sports bets. When you place a sports bet of 2.0 odds or higher, simply tap the yellow gift box beside your bet. As such, your free bet will be used instead of real money.

How to Use the Bonus on Casino - Example 2

This is where the free spins are applicable. You can use them to play casino games like Hot Hot Fruit, Wild Trucks, Santa’s Village, Calaveras Explosivas, Candy Tower, Lucky Durian, Scopa, Orbs of Atlantis, Jellyfish Flow, Marvelous Furlongs, Fly!, Happy Ape, Jellyfish Flow Ultra.

Just launch any of the games and spin up to 250 times for free.

How to Claim the Offer?

During our review, we opened an account with SuperSportBet to figure out how to claim the bonus offer. The whole process is straightforward and can be completed in no time. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can claim the offer without need for the SuperSportBet app:

On the SuperSportBet official website, click the sign up button on the top panel. On the first page of the registration, fill in your mobile number, password, names, and email address. Going to the next page, you are required to input a four-digit OTP sent to your mobile number. If you don’t get the OTP, go back to the previous page and double-check your mobile number and ensure that it is correct. Then finalise your registration by filling other details like your address, ID number, date of birth, area code and source of funds.

Once you complete this SuperSportBet registration, all that is left is to make a first deposit of at least R25 to activate the welcome bonus. You will then receive your offer automatically once the deposit is approved.

What Other Offers is SuperSportBet Offering?

Aside from SuperSportBet’s welcome bonus, we discovered other offers for both new and existing players. Let’s show you some of them:

1000% Multibet Bonus

If you love accumulator bets, you can win up to 10 times your payout with this bonus. To qualify, each selection in your accumulator must have odds of at least 1.10.

The minimum selections required is 2 (you get a 3.0% bonus) and the maximum is 40 (you get a 1000% bonus). Interestingly, you can combine multiple sports such as football, rugby, cricket and more in a single multibet.

Super Boost Promotion

This offer gives you increased odds on eligible football, Rugby or Cricket matches. The “eligible matches” are usually labelled on the homepage or the bonus tab.

Once you find them, place a real money bet on any event labelled with the bonus before it starts. This feature allows you to get boosts on big matches.

Bet R200 Get 20 Bonus Spins

With this offer, you get to experience luck on slot games while placing bets on sports. Basically, when you place a R200 on any sports event, you get 20 spins to use on slots games like Diamond Blitz, 10,001 Nights or Fortune House.

From our investigations, each spin is worth R1 and the maximum winnings are R1,000. And interestingly, no SuperSportBet promo code or wagering requirements apply to this bonus.

Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? 1000% Multibet Bonus Up to 1000% on accumulator bets Multiply your potential payout up to 10 times Super Boost Promotion Enhanced odds on eligible sports Allows you to boost your bets on major games Bet R200 Get 20 Bonus Spins 20 free spins on multiple slot games Provides free spins on slots

How Does SuperSportBet's Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

Our research team evaluated the welcome offers across different betting sites to see if they have a better offer compared to SuperSportBet.

Bonus Amounts Comparisons

We started by selecting the operators with the best sign-up bonus. Here is a table with the comparison of our findings:

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount SuperSportBet 100% match up to R5000 R25 bonus bet 250 free spins Hollywoodbets N/A R25 bonus bet 50 free spins Betway N/A N/A N/A Betfred Up to R21,000 N/A 750 free spins

Based on our research, it's safe to say that SuperSportbet is a solid choice for players seeking a complete bonus. As you can see, their package covers all ends with a deposit bonus, free bet, and free spins on casino games.

Although Betfred excels in its deposit bonus (up to R21,000) and free spins (750 free spins), we couldn't find any bonus bets. But for the two they offer, it is very solid.

As for Hollywoodbets, they only offer bonus bets and a moderate amount of free spins. Overall, we’d say the operator with the most complete welcome package goes to SuperSportBet.

Bonus Details Comparison

We also checked the conditions surrounding the usage of the bonuses. Our aim was to know which operator has the most favourable conditions for claiming their bonus. Check out our findings below:

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No Deposit Bonus SuperSportBet 14 days 3x on sports with at least 2 odds No Hollywoodbets 24 hours 1x for bonus amount and 10x for the free spins Yes Betway N/A N/A No Betfred 7 days for bonus funds, 72 hours for the free spins. 4x for the bonus No

In addition to offering a total bonus package, SuperSportBet gives players a reasonable time frame to roll over their bonus. It also has a favourable wagering requirement.

Although Hollywoodbets offers a no deposit bonus, we don't think players will find it easy to redeem its bonus within 24 hours due to the unfavourable wagering requirement.

As for Betfred, we think its bonus redemption terms are fair enough. With a 4x wagering requirement, claiming the bonus within 7 days is feasible. Overall, SuperSportBet ticks all the boxes for a top-rated welcome bonus. You can check our SuperSportBet review for our unbiased opinion of the platform's total offerings.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about SuperSportBet bonus?

Based on my evaluation, SuperSportBet conveniently makes it to my list of the best betting sites in South Africa. Apart from the welcome bonus which tops the platform's offerings, I appreciate the existing customers’ offers. It keeps the fun going and rewards loyal and consistent players accordingly.

What do you like about SuperSportBet?

I like how SuperSportBet successfully combined sports betting and casino games. This allows players to experience the thrill of both worlds. There is a wide range of sports with competitive odds. Slots enthusiasts are not also left out as there is a good number of classic and modern slots with quality graphics and good sound effects.

Also, it is a safe platform for South African players, as it holds a licence from Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

To which type of player would you suggest SuperSportBet?

I will suggest SuperSportBet to beginner players. The user-friendly interface and the easy-to-unlock offers will help them start their betting journey easily.

SuperSportBet promo code FAQs

How do I redeem a SuperSportBet promo code?

To redeem your SuperSports promo code, sign up or log in to your existing account, click on the “My Bets” icon, and select “Bonus Bets and Bonus’’. Input your promo code and click “ADD".

Do I need a SuperSportBet promo code to access all promotions?

No, you don't need a SuperSport promo code to access all the promotions.

What are the terms and conditions associated with using a SuperSportBet promo code?

A promo code can only be used by a new user.

Any reward related to a promo code will expire if it is not used in accordance with the date of the specific promotion.

Maximum winnings of R50,000 when redeeming a promo code.

What is the current active SuperSportBet promo code for new users?

At the moment, there is no specific SuperSports promo code.