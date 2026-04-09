Real Mallorca vs Barcelona Predictions: Thrilling La Liga opener

Barcelona are the favourites, and with good reason. Blaugrana are expected to secure an easy victory over Real Mallorca this weekend.

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Best bets for Real Mallorca vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Ferran Torres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 onBetway

We expect a dominant 3-1 win for Barca despite playing away.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Unsurprisingly, Real Mallorca are the underdogs in this match, as they finished 40 points behind their opponents last season. They’ve sold players and signed a couple of players, and won their last two friendlies against Poblense and Hamburg, respectively. Additionally, they haven’t beaten Barcelona since 2009.

Barca didn’t need to do much this summer as they’ve had an exceptional 2025 season, which saw them lift a whole host of trophies. However, they did make their team stronger. Joan Garcia has joined as well as Marcus Rashford, though there are questions over his registration. They’ve scored a lot of goals in pre-season, recently winning the Joan Gamper trophy by scoring five goals against Como. So, they’ll be keen to start the season.

Probable lineups for Real Mallorca vs Barcelona

Real Mallorca expected lineup: Roman, Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica, Costa, Morlanes, Darder, Torre, Asano, Muriqi

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Torres

Barca score goals

Barcelona's attack is very powerful. They have improved a lot under Hansi Flick, and the German’s success is no real surprise given what came before. Last season, they secured the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana in style.

Robert Lewandowski scored 42 goals and Raphinha netted 34. Meanwhile, the likes of Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo scored more than ten goals. They’ve got many goal scorers, and have also added Marcus Rashford - if and when he gets registered. That is why many goals are expected from the Blaugrana in this match and in the season.

Los Piratas had a pretty good defensive record last season, but the Catalans are likely to find a way to score. They scored six against Jagoba Arrasate’s side over two games last season - most of them in the away fixture.

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Hansi Flick’s challenge

The visitors’ defence, however, is not quite as slick as their attack. They will likely have a new goalkeeper, and their backline does not seem fully decided yet. Flick has some tough decisions to make on opening day.

Mallorca may try to use this to their advantage, especially since Barca only kept three clean sheets in their last eight matches in 2024/25. Additionally, Arrasate have Pablo Torre, a player who knows Barcelona and their weak points very well. Although the hosts may not be able to win, they could score a goal or two.

Both teams scored in 61% of Barcelona’s La Liga matches last season. Since they have not really strengthened their defence, the same outcome is likely. It could be an interesting debut for Joan Garcia as goalkeeper since he is a new signing and is likely to start the game.

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Who’ll lead the line?

Normally, Lewandowski would be expected to score at any time, but the Pole has been ruled out due to injury. That has created a chance for Rashford, who would undoubtedly enjoy a debut goal. However, registration issues remain. Therefore, former Manchester City man, Ferran Torres, will likely be entrusted to lead the charge.

The Spaniard is a good player, even if he doesn't score as many goals as Lewandowski. Torres got 26 goals and assists last season, and was on the scoresheet in their previous away game against Mallorca. He’ll be eager to take this opportunity as the main attacker.

Of course, Barca have other threats, with Raphinha being the most dangerous. However, the 25-year-old ex-Valencia player is considered their most likely scorer.