Champions League winner odds: Predictions updated on 30.04.26

Bayern Munich remain the favourites after their exciting first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but PSG looked dangerous too. Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were as evenly matched as expected, with the eventual winner likely emerging from the other tie, according to the bookmakers. Two fascinating second legs are ahead of us.

Team Odds Implied % Probability Bayern Munich 3.00 33.3 Paris Saint-Germain 3.20 31.3 Arsenal 3.40 29.4 Atletico Madrid 8.00 12.5

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Latest UCL odds & Market movers

Bayern Munich suffered defeat in the first leg, but scored four in France and will back themselves at home.

After an inconsistent season, Paris Saint-Germain are finding form at the right time and appear like a real threat again.

Arsenal’s patchy performances continued with a lacklustre display in Madrid, but home advantage should prove useful at the Emirates.

Atletico Madrid remain the outsiders for the title, but displayed resilience in the first leg against the Gunners.

Team-by-Team analysis: Top Contenders for the Champions League Cup

1. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's nine-game winning run came to an end against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, but still scored four goals. They’ll be confident of overturning the deficit back in Germany, where they’ve only lost once all season. Their scintillating forward line is in fantastic form. So far, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz have scored 100 goals in total through the campaign.

Current Odds: 3.00 / 2/1

Key Argument FOR: Bayern seem incredibly strong, and they’re already Bundesliga champions, so they can rest up domestically.

Bayern seem incredibly strong, and they’re already Bundesliga champions, so they can rest up domestically. Key Argument AGAINST: Vincent Kompany’s men are behind going into the second leg, so they need to win by two goals.

Vincent Kompany’s men are behind going into the second leg, so they need to win by two goals. Our Opinion: The Germans are our pick. Vincent Kompany has improved their form, and they seem lethal.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain put on a strong performance in the first leg as they defeated Bayern 5-4. Their attacking options are great fun to watch, and they’ve won nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions. Les Parisiens will fancy their chances of going all the way and retaining the trophy.

Current Odds: 3.20 / 2/1

Key Argument FOR: They take a one-goal lead into the second leg, and are finding form at a good time.

They take a one-goal lead into the second leg, and are finding form at a good time. Key Argument AGAINST: Bayern win most of their games at the Allianz Arena, so it’ll be a challenging game in Germany.

Bayern win most of their games at the Allianz Arena, so it’ll be a challenging game in Germany. Our Opinion: The Bundesliga giants may come out on top, but if PSG go through, we’re backing them to lift the title.

3. Arsenal

Without context, Arsenal’s current situation may seem decent. They’re top of the Premier League and secured an away draw in their Champions League semi-final first leg. However, there are concerns about their recent performances - and they have only registered two wins across eight games.

Current Odds: 3.40 / 9/4

Key Argument FOR: The Gunners have shown plenty of mettle this season, and a 1-1 draw in Madrid wasn’t a particularly bad result.

The Gunners have shown plenty of mettle this season, and a 1-1 draw in Madrid wasn’t a particularly bad result. Key Argument AGAINST: Mikel Arteta’s men are on a poor run, and they’ve lost some confidence lately.

Mikel Arteta’s men are on a poor run, and they’ve lost some confidence lately. Our Opinion: Even if they make it past Atletico, which they should, it’s unlikely that they will win the competition.

4. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been in inconsistent form in recent weeks. They knocked out Barcelona in the UCL and put in a good performance against Arsenal, but have also lost six of their last 10. A penalty shootout defeat saw them miss out on the Copa del Rey, as well. Diego Simeone’s men are the big underdogs as the final approaches.

Current Odds: 8.00 / 8/1

Key Argument FOR: Atletico are persistent, and the UCL is all they have left to play for.

Atletico are persistent, and the UCL is all they have left to play for. Key Argument AGAINST: The Rojiblancos simply don’t have the same sort of quality as their fellow challengers.

The Rojiblancos simply don’t have the same sort of quality as their fellow challengers. Our Opinion: We think the Spaniards will fall at the next hurdle, with Arsenal reaching the final.

Our prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

Both home teams in the second legs - Bayern Munich (1.65) and Arsenal (1.61) - have an implied winning probability of around 60%. As expected, the outright markets somewhat reflect that and three teams are pretty close in the bookies’ eyes. Paris Saint-Germain are priced at similar odds to Bayern to win the tournament, despite taking a one-goal lead to Munich.

The PSG vs Bayern clash was one of, if not the most, memorable Champions League semi-final first-leg ties of all time. There were nine goals in a frantic game at the Parc des Princes, with both attacks outshining their respective backlines. Plenty will question the defending, but when you’ve got that many quality – and in-form - attackers on one pitch, goals are expected.

Having been 5-2 up, Les Parisiens will feel aggrieved not to be heading to Bayern with a stronger advantage. That has, of course, affected the outright odds, with the bookmakers believing Bayern will win inside 90 minutes. PSG still have a good chance of progressing to the final, though, and the overall winner is likely to come from this match-up.

Wednesday evening’s semi-final was a much more subdued affair than the one in Paris – as expected. The Gunners and Atletico Madrid were more cautious than their German and French counterparts, though the hosts still had an xG of 2.21. Both strikes came from penalties, with Viktor Gyokeres’ spot kick cancelled out by Julian Alvarez’s, and this tie could go either way.

Atleti should take comfort in the number of chances they created against Arsenal, but they needed to make home advantage count. Diego Simeone’s side perform much better on their own patch, and now have a huge task on their hands in North London. The bookmakers’ odds reflect the significance of playing at the Emirates, where the hosts have conceded just 13 goals all season.

Arsenal are priced a little shorter than Bayern to win their home tie, while commanding a slightly larger outright odds position. Atleti, meanwhile, rank as the outsiders, which is unsurprising. PSG shouldn’t be overlooked, but Die Roten may be too strong and ultimately go on to win the whole thing.

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How to Read Champions League Odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

4.1 What Are Outright / Futures Odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarterfinals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

4.2 How to Read the Three Odds Formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & Internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

4.3 What Is Implied Probability?

Implied probability converts betting odds into a percentage. It tells you exactly how likely the bookmakers believe an outcome is to happen.

The simplest formula to calculate this uses decimal odds:

1 ÷ Decimal Odds × 100 = Implied Probability %

Let's look at Arsenal’s current odds of 3.25:

1 ÷ 3.25 = 0.3076

0.3076 × 100 = 30.8%

In plain English, this means bookies believe Arsenal has a roughly 30.8% chance of winning the Champions League. If you think Arsenal’s actual chance of winning is higher than 30.8%, that bet represents good "value." If you think their chances are lower, it's a bad bet.

4.4 Why Do Odds Change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match Results: If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament Draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarterfinals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarterfinals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key Player Injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting Volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

4.5 Early vs. Late Betting — When Should You Place Your Bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in April? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting Early (Higher Reward, Higher Risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting Late (Lower Reward, Lower Risk): Betting in the quarterfinals or semifinals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.

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