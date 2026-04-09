Who to back in the Champions League quarter-final second legs

Sporting Clube de Portugal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are still in with a chance of turning things around.

UCL quarter-final second legs Odds Arsenal to beat Sporting and under 2.5 goals 3.50 Bayern vs Real Madrid over 3.5 goals 1.72 Barcelona to beat Atletico and both teams to score 2.75 Liverpool vs PSG - Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals 1.65

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Arsenal vs Sporting

Arsenal struck late in the first leg as they gained the upper hand against Sporting Club de Portugal. Although Kai Havertz’s last-gasp winner gave them a 1-0 lead heading into the return fixture, they were far from convincing. The hosts won the xG battle at Estádio José Alvalade, and they can still turn the tie around.

The Gunners are formidable at home. They’ve only lost once at the Emirates this season, and they have won seven games in a row since then. Despite not always being convincing, they often find a way to get the result they need.

With a massive game against Manchester City on the horizon, Mikel Arteta may play this one cautiously. Martin Odegaard could also be missing, and the hosts aren’t exactly at full strength. We’re backing them to secure the victory they need, but we likely won’t see too many goals.

Five of Arsenal’s last six games saw under 2.5 goals scored. We expect a slender home victory in London on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Not many teams go to the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League and come away with a win. Bayern Munich have been superb in 2025/26 and are well-placed to knock out Real Madrid and progress. Their squad depth also allows them to rotate in the Bundesliga, meaning they should arrive fresh for this clash with Los Blancos.

However, the visitors won’t go down without a fight. The Spaniards are UCL giants and have only failed to score in four games across all competitions all season. After a combined xG of 5.12 in the first leg, we expect plenty of goalmouth action in the second.

Die Roten’s home form has been remarkable, with 18 wins in 20 games at the Allianz Arena. Los Merengues need a huge performance if they’re to overturn their deficit from the first leg, but they should start on the front foot. The visitors carry a real threat going forward, but their defensive issues remain a concern.

Ultimately, we can see Bayern securing their place in the semi-finals on Wednesday night. It could be a thrilling encounter, certainly one for the neutrals.

Barcelona vs Atletico

Atletico pulled off a big shock as they secured a 2-0 victory away at the Nou Camp against Barcelona. The Rojiblancos hadn’t kept a clean sheet in Barcelona in almost five years prior to Wednesday night. They must be delighted. It was only the second time in the last 30 games that Barca failed to score.

These two sides have already faced off five times in 2025/26, and the results have been mixed. The Blaugrana almost pulled off a huge comeback after a 4-0 thumping in the Copa del Rey, winning 3-0 in the second leg. They also won 2-1 in their most recent trip to the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

With that in mind, while Diego Simeone’s men have the advantage here, they’re not safe just yet. Hansi Flick knows he has the quality to trouble the hosts, but they will need to be more clinical. Barcelona registered 18 shots in the first leg and posted a higher xG (1.16/0.45), but ultimately goals decide matches.

Pau Cubarsi is suspended after his red card in the first leg, but we can still see the hosts claiming victory. However, that is unlikely to be enough to progress.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have one last chance to redeem what has been a terrible campaign at Anfield. They sit fifth in the Premier League and have already exited both the Carabao and FA Cup. A 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek saw them lose three consecutive matches for the third time this season.

We all know what European nights on Merseyside can bring. The 4-0 win over Barcelona in 2019, the second-half blitz against Borussia Dortmund three years earlier, and Steven Gerrard’s 2004 strike against Olympiakos live long in the memory. PSG do have the lead, but they’ll be aware of the history of the place and won’t take anything for granted.

If anything, Luis Enrique will be disappointed that his side didn’t score more at home. They had 18 shots to Liverpool’s three and touched the ball 39 times in the Reds’ box. With more corners, crosses, passes and a better passing accuracy, they should have more than just a two-goal lead.

Liverpool could produce another magical night under the Anfield lights. Mohamed Salah could shine once more as his time with the club comes to an end. Unfortunately for the hosts, the French giants will be too strong.

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