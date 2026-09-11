Anthony Gordon as the value pick in the top assists market

Gordon could feature against weaker opposition, giving him a chance to challenge for a place among La Liga’s assist leaders.

Market Selection Odds La Liga top assists Anthony Gordon to finish with the most assists Not yet available Barcelona vs Levante Anthony Gordon to get at least 1 assist 2.55

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Barcelona’s attacking style suits Gordon

Anthony Gordon has gone straight to the top of La Liga’s assist chart. He has produced four assists in his first four league appearances for Barcelona, despite playing only 244 minutes. Hansi Flick handed the former Newcastle man his debut in a 25-minute stint against Elche. It took Gordon just two minutes to register his first assist for the Blaugrana in La Liga.

The winger set up another goal for his new teammates just four minutes later, giving him two assists in his competitive debut for the club. Barcelona’s 17 goals in four consecutive league matches have created an attacking environment that can keep Gordon’s assist numbers rising. He then started the next three La Liga matches and registered two assists.

Gordon’s early numbers make him worth backing in the assists market against Levante. The season-long top assist interest still looks more like a watchlist angle than a firm outright play.

A strong start in the assist market

Anthony Gordon made an immediate impact at Barcelona after replacing Lamine Yamal in the 65th minute away to Elche. He moved onto the left wing and was comfortable from the start. His introduction changed the game in the final stages. Gordon set up Raphinha for Barcelona’s third goal in the 67th minute, and then created the fourth for Fermin Lopez four minutes later.

He finished that cameo with two assists, two chances created, 13 completed passes, and one shot on target. Gordon recorded an xA (expected assists) of 0.33, the third-highest on the pitch from both sides. That wasn’t just a one-off, as Gordon then registered two more assists in his next three league appearances. His four assists and six created chances put him top of the assists leaderboard in the division, despite playing limited minutes.

His assist against Rayo Vallecano was a prime example of why this is more than a simple hot streak. Gordon’s backheel into Raphinha’s path showed his creativity in the final third. With Barcelona scoring freely, he could continue to add assists.

In terms of playing time, head coach Hansi Flick will likely use Gordon in heavily favoured matches. Based on his early involvement, Gordon is likely to see most of his playing time in La Liga. He came off the bench in Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

The numbers behind Gordon’s assist potential

Barcelona’s league numbers offer a solid argument for Gordon. Four wins from four, 17 goals scored and only two conceded have left them top of La Liga. Three of those victories have come by margins big enough to underline just how many chances this side can generate.

Adding to their domestic quality, the Blaugrana also put five past Feyenoord in the Champions League.That means they have scored five times in four of their last five matches.

Lamine Yamal has created 18 chances in La Liga, the most in the division, compared with six for Gordon. However, none of his chances were converted to goals, while four of Gordon’s six ended up in the back of the net (67%). Yamal has an xA (expected assists) of 1.73, the highest in the league, but Gordon has outperformed his xA of 0.90.

This suggests Gordon’s role is promising, but not yet fully established. His left-sided running, pressing, and ability to operate through the middle fit Barcelona’s attacking patterns well. The early evidence points to continued involvement, but regular starts are not guaranteed in a squad balancing domestic and Champions League fixtures.

The immediate assist opportunity

The best option for the Englishman is the immediate market against Levante this weekend. An assist against a team sitting in mid-table looks possible, especially if Flick opts to give Gordon a start.

However, Gordon has already proven he doesn’t need much time to make an impact. Barcelona are expected to dominate possession and create plenty of chances, which should suit his assist potential.

The season-long market is also worth considering. Yamal secured the most assists in La Liga last term with just 14. Gordon already has four after making only four appearances. Given his current rate and Barcelona’s scoring record, he could challenge for the assist title in Spain.

Gordon’s most productive league campaign for Newcastle was in 2023/24, when he scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 34 appearances. With most of the La Liga season still to play, he could surpass that assist tally. However, backing Gordon to register an assist against Levante remains the safer option.

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