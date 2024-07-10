Netherlands vs England Predictions: Three Lions to be tamed in a semi-final stalemate

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Netherlands vs England ahead of their semi-final clash at Euro 2024.

Netherlands vs England Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs. England

A Draw after 90 minutes with odds of @ 2.88 on 10bet , equating to a 34.7% and 33.9% chance for the scores to be level after 90 minutes.

, equating to a 34.7% and 33.9% chance for the scores to be level after 90 minutes. Cody Gakpo to score with odds of @ 3.95 on 10bet , indicating a 25.3% chance for the Liverpool forward to score.

, indicating a 25.3% chance for the Liverpool forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.05 on 10bet, representing a 48.8% chance for both nations to find the back of the net.

Impossible to split these teams in a game where a 1-1 scoreline looks likely.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After underwhelming group stages, it is possibly something of a surprise to see these two sides now one game away from the Euro 2024 final. Nonetheless, here they are lining up in Dortmund with it all to play for.

The Netherlands finished third in their group, behind Austria and France, relying on being one of the best third-placed finishers to stay in the competition. Their form has since improved, making them the only nation of the final four to have won both knockout games without the need for extra time or penalties.

Meanwhile, European Championship fever has once again swept England. The excitement even stopped Novak Djokovic’s match on Centre Court at Wimbledon as sections of the crowd celebrated the winning penalty against the Swiss. Despite facing criticism over their performances, Gareth Southgate has now guided his team to the semi-finals in a major tournament for the third time in four attempts.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs. England

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the 4-2-3-1

Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

The probable lineup for England in the 3-4-2-1

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Three Lions to be tamed in a semi-final stalemate

We are starting to see the fear of losing creep into the side's performances now as we are deep into the tournament. Three of the four quarter-finals ended all square after 90 minutes, which is when the win/draw/win market gets settled.

England drew 1-1 with Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final before winning in extra-time, ironically from a saved penalty, with Harry Kane bundling in the rebound. The other semi-final saw Spain and Italy draw 1-1, meaning nine of the last 16 European Championship semis have ended in a draw after 90 minutes, equating to 56%.

The Netherlands drew with France during the group stages and were eliminated in the World Cup quarter-finals after drawing 2-2 with Argentina and losing on penalties. England have drawn their last four fixtures in this tournament.

Netherlands vs England Bet 1: Draw @ 2.88 with 10bet

Trust in Gakpo to crack the Cody

Cody Gakpo impressed at the last major tournament. He fired in three goals at the Qatar World Cup 18 months ago, which was enough to secure him a move to the English Premier League with Liverpool.

Although the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to nail down a regular starting spot for the Reds, he has still contributed 23 goals in 79 games. With another three-goal haul in this tournament, he has once again proven his ability to perform for the big occasion.

No player has outscored Gakpo in this tournament, making him the favourite in the race for the Golden Boot at odds of 2.35 with 10bet. Additionally, his price of 4.00 to hit the back of the net here is a nice piece of value. The odds are bigger than all of Harry Kane. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins.

Netherlands vs England Bet 2: Cody Gakpo Anytime Scorer @ 3.95 with 10bet

Are we set for a Saka-full of goals?

As we hit the latter stages of tournament football, the general trend is for the goals to dry up a little. Only six of the last 25 games at Euro 2024 have seen over 2.5 goals, but nearly half of those matches (12) have featured both teams scoring.

We may not see lots of goals here, but we expect at least one from each side. After all, three of the four quarter-finals saw both teams score, including the two games involving these nations. Three of England’s last four games have ended 1-1, with both teams scoring in three of the Netherlands’ five games in the tournament.

There is a host of forward talent on display with Saka, Bellingham and Kane already delivering massive goalscoring moments for England. The likes of Gakpo, Depay, Simons and impact sub Weghorst can cause the best of defences problems as highlighted by the fact the Dutch have only failed to score in one of their last 18 internationals.