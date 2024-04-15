Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Another three points likely for Sundowns

We share predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ visit to Moroka Swallows, including 3.10 odds on the winning margin.

There’s no doubt that the heavy playing schedule is starting to affect Mamelodi Sundowns. Coach Rhulani Mokoena said as much, intimating that his side aren’t robots but humans.

Even though results have gone their way recently, Downs have been distant from their usual best.

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Halftime result - Draw @ 2.15 with Supabets

Matchbet and totals - Sundowns and under 2.5 goals @ 2.62 with Supabets

Win margins - Sundowns to win by one goal @ 3.10 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They needed penalties to get past the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Friday night, indicating there were tired legs in the dressing room.

Masandawana put their unbeaten league record on the line on Monday evening at the Dobsonville Stadium where Moroka Swallows await.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but the champions’ involvement in the CAF Champions League this weekend required the game be pushed forward.

Swallows shouldn’t mind though as they were last in competitive action nine days ago, so fresh legs must be expected from the Sowetan club.

The Dube Birds are eight points clear of the relegation playoff spot despite surrendering a few walkovers late last year, including one to Sundowns.

Swallows coach, Musa Nyatama isn’t looking at this fixture through rose-tinted glasses as he realises that they’ll have it all to do tonight.

Holding on at halftime

Fatigue is a major component in the Sundowns camp at the moment. Battling that will be difficult as they challenge on three fronts in the remainder of the season.

Seven of the champions’ 20 DSTV Premiership games ended in a draw at halftime. Nobody has beaten the Brazilians at halftime in 23 consecutive league matches.

Additionally, the last three meetings between these two ended deadlocked after halftime.

To support this selection, Sundowns have been level after 45 minutes in five of their previous six games across all competitions.

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Halftime result - Draw @ 2.15 with Supabets

Avoiding a hammering

Even though it may take Sundowns a while to get going, it must be noted that they’ve won eight of nine away league fixtures this term (D1).

Masandawana have also had the better of Swallows in five of their last six head-to-heads, pointing to the uphill battle that the hosts face tonight.

All six of Sundowns’ recent fixtures have seen fewer than two goals on the day. 65% of all their league games returned under 2.5 goals.

Meanwhile, the Birds have only scored 16 goals all season at an average of 0.7 goals per game.

The return of Kwanda Mngonyama from suspension could help the Nyatama’s men prevent a Sundowns goal-fest as the defender missed the trip to Richards Bay last time out.

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Matchbet and totals - Sundowns and under 2.5 goals @ 2.62 with Supabets

Season trend to continue

Sundowns have been convincing both at home and on the road this term. Of their 16 victories, seven have been by a single-goal margin.

Five of those one-goal wins came on their travels. Meanwhile, the Birds have lost 10 games in this PSL season.

Six of those were by a solitary goal margin, five coming at the Dobsonville Stadium. It could be an unavoidable result for Swallows tonight.