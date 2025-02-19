Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: A tricky tie for the league leaders

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ trip to Marumo Gallants.

Dan Malesela will desperately want his side to mirror their fortunes in the Nedbank Cup when they resume their Betway Premiership journey this week.

Marumo Gallants were controversial winners against Amazulu at the weekend, pitting them against Durban City in the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, they’ve struggled for form in the PSL and are lying 14th in the league table, four points clear of Magesi in 15th.

It won’t be an easy night in Bloemfontein when the champions visit on Wednesday, aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shock 1-0 league defeat to TS Galaxy last week, rendering their 4-1 win against Orlando Pirates null and void.

Pirates will be in action at the same time as Sundowns, which leaves the Brazilians with no room for error.

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Double chance & totals - Marumo Gallants/ Mamelodi Sundowns & under 2.5 goals @ 2.45 with 10bet

Mamelodi Sundowns exact goals - two @ 3.10 with 10bet

First goal - Marumo Gallants @ 4.10 with 10bet

A tough place to travel to

Marumo Gallants’ away form in the league has been appalling with one win in 10, but at home, they’ve enjoyed three wins from six.

Despite conceding the most goals in the league with 27, only four of those were at home, indicating how tough it is for opponents in Bloemfontein.

With Sundowns, there aren’t any half-measures, they either win or lose as they haven’t drawn a game this season. Their away form suggests they have a vulnerability to exploit.

Both losses this season came on the road, offering hope to Gallants. 63% of Masandawana’s away games this season produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Meanwhile, 67% of the host’s home PSL matches ended in less than 2.5 goals being scored on the day.

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Double chance & totals - Marumo Gallants/ Mamelodi Sundowns & under 2.5 goals @ 2.45 with 10bet

A worrying trend for the hosts

It must be noted that Marumo Gallants have a poor record against the champions. They haven’t won a single game after 90 minutes in their last 11 head-to-heads (L7, D4).

The previous two visits from Sundowns saw the Chloorkop outfit score exactly twice on the day. The champions currently average 2.19 goals per game in the league.

Miguel Cardoso’s troops have shown some weaknesses away from home as they’re not at their fluent best.

When they played amateurs Mpheni Home Defenders in the cup last weekend, everyone expected a rout but the champions could only manage exactly two goals.

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns exact goals - two @ 3.10 with 10bet

A great chance for the hosts

The visitors will likely leave the Free State with all three points intact but Marumo Gallants will give it everything.

They’re undefeated in their previous five home league games and have kept two consecutive clean sheets, indicating a tough night ahead for Sundowns.

Additionally, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa took the lead in three of their six home games (50%) while Sundowns allowed their opponents the first strike in four of their eight away dates (50%).

The possibility is 50%, which means it can go either way but Dan Malesela’s men playing at home has us leaning towards the hosts striking first.