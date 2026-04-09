Liverpool vs Man Utd predictions: Reds to reignite Amorim pressure

Our expert expects the Reds to start winning again, a result that will increase the pressure on Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

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Best bets for Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool to win at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Mo Salah to score or assist at odds of 1.72 on Betway

We expect a 2-1 Liverpool win over Man Utd.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Liverpool are currently in a tough situation after a fantastic start to the season. Defeats to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, and Chelsea have increased the pressure. They’ve lost top spot in the Premier League to Arsenal. Their expensively assembled attack has raised concerns as they haven’t been scoring as expected.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain inconsistent. They haven’t had the same end result twice in succession all season. Victory in their last match against Sunderland was well received, but it followed a disappointing Brentford defeat.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Man Utd expected lineup: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Sesko

Unbeaten at Anfield

It’s worth noting that all of Liverpool’s recent defeats came on the road. Their home form this season is still perfect, as they’ve won all five of their games across all competitions at Anfield. They haven’t lost a Premier League game at home since September 2024. Nottingham Forest was the last team to defeat them.

United, meanwhile, haven’t won an away league game since they beat Leicester City in March. Also, they’ve conceded three goals in their last two away fixtures and appear very weak defensively. The Reds will see a real chance to get back to winning ways.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to overcome minor injuries to play for the hosts, but Alisson is likely to miss out. Amorim doesn’t have any new concerns, but his side are clearly the underdogs in this match.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Bet 1: Liverpool to win at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Second-half fireworks

The second half of Liverpool’s league matches this season have been thrilling for casual fans. Their games have seen more than double the amount of goals after the break, with the final 15 minutes being especially hectic. They’ve conceded four and scored six goals between the 75th and 90th minute, with no other team reaching double figures in that period.

Arne Slot will trust his side to break down the Red Devils if required, and back them to score once or twice late in the game. With seven second-half goals conceded, United have one of the worst records after the interval in the division.

The visitors tend to score more goals in the first half, but concede more in the second. That trend could easily continue here.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Salah struggles to continue

No team dislikes facing Mo Salah more than Manchester United. He’s scored 16 times in the 17 matches he’s played against them, in addition to having six assists. With 22 G/A against them, they’re the side against whom he’s been the most deadly.

Coming off a slight goal drought, this game will be the perfect chance for Salah to start scoring again. So far, he’s had four goal contributions in four home games in 2025/26, and could easily extend that to five from five.

Impressively, he hasn’t scored in just two out of his last 13 games against United, and he’s secured a goal and assist in four of them. Given the visitors’ defensive vulnerabilities and away form, he’ll be looking forward to this match.