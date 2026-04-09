Liverpool vs Everton predictions: Reds to win with a rare clean sheet

Everton have won only one Merseyside derby at Anfield this century. Although David Moyes has revitalised the Toffees, the Reds are in blistering form.

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Best bets for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with Betway

Cody Gakpo to score or assist at odds of 2.25 with Betway

The Reds should clinch a 2-0 derby win over the Toffees this Saturday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Liverpool entertain Everton on Saturday lunchtime for the first Merseyside derby of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, fresh off the back of a late 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Arne Slot’s Reds have maintained a 100% record in the Premier League so far this season and have also started their European campaign in winning fashion. With so much firepower in their arsenal, it’s no surprise that Liverpool have become one of the most entertaining sides to watch in Europe.

Although they have shown signs of frailty at the back, the Reds have been able to blow teams away with their new-look frontline. Alexander Isak played the first hour against Atletico, but he may feature from the bench against Everton as the Swede builds his match fitness.

Everton fans will head to the red half of Liverpool this weekend in confident spirits. The Toffees have picked up seven points from their first four games of the new campaign to sit in sixth place, conceding just three goals in the process.

The season-long loan signing of Jack Grealish already looks like an inspired decision, with the Manchester City winger adding game-changing flair that the Toffees have lacked for several seasons. Despite their strong start, scoring goals remains an issue, averaging just 1.25 goals per game.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Robertson, Konate, van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike

Everton expected lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto

Reds to win by a two-goal margin

Although Liverpool only managed to defeat Arsenal and Newcastle by a one-goal margin, their 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth is a solid barometer for this weekend’s game.

The Cherries are of a similar level to Everton, so backing the Reds to win by two or more goals at a probability of just 46.51% is a solid play. Five of the last seven Merseyside derbies at Anfield have resulted in a Liverpool win by a two-goal margin or better.

Arne Slot’s men are in an incredible place right now. They are riding the momentum of last season’s title success and have built on this with the addition of multiple world-class forwards to take them to even greater heights.

Liverpool vs Everton Bet 1: Liverpool -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Value on the Under 2.5 Goals market

Seven of the last eight Merseyside derbies at Anfield have featured two or fewer goals scored. However, the betting markets believe there is only a 43.48% chance of this scenario occurring on Saturday lunchtime.

It’s true that Liverpool are not quite as focused on their defensive shape as last season, but they still have the ability to keep clean sheets against weaker sides in the Premier League. Everton have failed to score in their last four visits to Anfield.

Everton’s mantra will be to keep things tight, frustrate the home crowd, and pick off the Reds on rare counter-attacks using the likes of Grealish and Ndiaye. Backing under 2.5 goals is the value bet of our trio of Liverpool vs Everton predictions.

Liverpool vs Everton Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with Betway

Backing Gakpo to maintain his solid start to 25/26

Liverpool’s Dutch forward, Cody Gakpo, has three goal contributions in four Premier League appearances so far this season. He’s scored once and assisted on two occasions, making him a hugely valuable foil for the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

Despite a goal contribution strike rate of 75% so far this season, the betting markets believe there is only a 44.44% chance of him scoring or assisting against Everton.

It’s also a crucial game for Gakpo to keep himself in contention for the Reds’ starting XI. With Isak nearing full fitness and Ekitike a potential left-sided forward option, Gakpo knows he needs to perform in big games. Few are bigger than a Merseyside derby against Everton.