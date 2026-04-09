Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Reds beat injury-hit Atleti

With Liverpool the only Premier League team with a 100% record and Atletico hit with fresh injuries, it’s hard to see past a home win here.

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Best bets for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool -1 (3-Way Handicap) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.10 with Betway

Mo Salah Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.05 with Betway

Arne Slot’s Reds should secure a 2-0 home win over Atletico.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Liverpool begin their 2025/26 Champions League league phase with a home game against Atletico Madrid under the Anfield lights.

The Reds have been nothing short of perfect so far in the Premier League, with the defending champions winning all four of their league games. They are currently the league’s joint top goalscorers. Liverpool have conceded three more goals than the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham below them in the table, but their attacking firepower remains impressive.

Liverpool’s offensive depth will be crucial on Wednesday night. It looks likely that Alexander Isak will be given at least 30-45 minutes of game time in midweek, as the Swede aims to build up his match sharpness.

In contrast, Diego Simeone’s Atleti haven’t had a successful start in La Liga. Five points from four league games leave them in the bottom half of the table, seven points adrift from city rivals and current La Liga leaders Real.

Injuries are already proving to be a major headache for Simeone. With Jose Maria Gimenez, Thiago Almada and Alex Baena already sidelined, they are set to be without David Hancko and Julian Alvarez for the trip to Anfield. Nicolas Gonzalez and Robin Le Normand are expected to pass late fitness tests in time to play.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson; Robertson, Frimpong, van Dijk, Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak; Ruggeri, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Barrios, Simeone, Gallagher, Koke, Griezmann, Sorloth

Reds to open European campaign with a two-goal margin

Liverpool and Atletico last met in the Champions League in 2021/22 when the Reds defeated Atleti on both occasions in their Group B games. Liverpool won 2-0 in the home game, and we believe they can repeat or better that scoreline this time around.

When you consider that Liverpool are a far superior attacking force in 2025/26 than even 2021/22, it’s going to be difficult for their closest European rivals to shut them out this season.

The betting markets believe there is only a 40% chance of the Reds winning by a two-goal margin. Normally, we’d agree with these figures. However, Liverpool’s attacking options, coupled with Atleti’s inconsistent domestic results and injury situation, makes this the value play of our trio of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid predictions.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: Liverpool -1 (3-Way Handicap) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Missing stars could cost Atletico

Atletico Madrid have long struggled to find the back of the net. They are famed for their rock-solid defence, shutting out opponents with unrivalled shape and discipline, instilled by their long-serving Argentine coach Diego Simeone.

Injury to Julian Alvarez and a potential issue for Nicolas Gonzalez leave Simeone relying on just Griezmann and Sorloth as his elite-level forwards.

Although Liverpool concede only one goal per game on average in the Premier League, we believe they have a good chance of winning with a clean sheet on Wednesday night. It’s worth backing them to get a clean sheet, even at an odds-against price.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.10 with Betway

Backing Salah to open his Champions League account

Liverpool’s Egyptian king, Mo Salah, has scored two goals and one assist in four Premier League games. His 50% strike rate is quite low by his normal standards, but the betting markets believe there’s only a 48.78% chance of him scoring on Wednesday.

This seems low considering his solid start to the domestic season and the fact that he’s scored twice in four previous clashes against Atletico in his career to date.

Salah’s scoring rate in the Champions League last season was down at 33%, but this is a huge outlier; he has consistently averaged 50% or higher since 2019/20.