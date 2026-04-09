Leeds vs West Ham predictions: Three tips as Hammers’ hurt continues

We expect West Ham to struggle again as they travel to Elland Road, with Leeds far sturdier on home turf.

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Best bets for Leeds United vs West Ham

Leeds to win at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score or assist at odds of 2.02 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leeds 1-0 West Ham

Goalscorers prediction - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leeds United suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burnley last time out. They’re winless in three since beating Wolves, and will be keen to bounce back here. They’ll feel confident being back at home. They’ve only lost once at Elland Road this season and that home crowd will help. They will need to improve, though.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are having a very rough time of things. They’ve won only one game all season and currently sit in 19th place. Across all competitions, they only managed to win a single away game on the road, and are likely to struggle here.

Probable lineups for Leeds United vs West Ham

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, James, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham expected lineup: Areola, Scarles, Todibo, Kilman, Walker-Peters, Irving, Soucek, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville, Paqueta

Leeds to bounce back at home

Leeds may have lost the last couple of games, but they won’t be too worried about their start to the season. They’ve already got a couple of wins and only suffered one heavy defeat - a 5-0 loss to Arsenal back in August.

Leeds sit in 16th and have some distance between the sides in the bottom three. They’ve outscored and outplayed all three and welcome one of them to Elland Road on Friday night. This is a big chance to add to their points tally. West Ham have already lost to Wolves and Sunderland away from home.

Daniel Farke’s side have two clean sheets in four home games so far, and he’ll be eyeing another shutout against the struggling Hammers. It’s entirely possible.

Leeds United vs West Ham Bet 1: Leeds to win at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Not one for the neutrals

These two are amongst the lowest-scoring teams in the top flight this season, with Leeds netting six to West Ham’s six. Between the two teams, only Jarrod Bowen has more than two league goals so far, so there’s nobody really flying in front of goal. This probably isn’t going to be a game that lives long in the memory.

The data suggests the over/under 2.5 goal line will be a coin toss. Half of Leeds’ home games and half of West Ham’s away games have ended up that way. It’s unlikely that we’ll see a goalfest here, and a single goal could win it.

Leeds United vs West Ham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Betway

DCL back in business

It’s not been the best of starts for Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Leeds, but he is at least off the mark after having scored against Wolves. The 28-year-old has also proven to be a thorn in the side of the Hammers over the course of his career, scoring six in 13. He’s scored more goals than he has against any other side in his career.

The former England international will be itching to get his first goal at Elland Road, and he won’t have many better opportunities. With 18 goals conceded, West Ham have the worst defence in the division, so there’s a real chance for the hosts. DCL, if he is chosen to lead the line, is seen as the likeliest goalscorer.