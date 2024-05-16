Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: Battle for top-eight finish heats up in penultimate round

Kaizer Chiefs fans will be desperate to rescue a top-eight finish in what is a season to forget. They enter this weekend in the sweet spot but only on a slightly better goal difference.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

Match result - Draw @ 3.25 with Supabets

Double chance & totals - Kaizer Chiefs/Draw & under 1.5 goals @ 3.40 with Supabets

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/Draw @ 4.20 with Supabets

Cavin Johnson will require his troops to deliver an improved performance over the final two games of the season before the Naturena outfit can reset before next term.

The Amakhosi play host to Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium where victory can take them closer to securing eighth place.

Polokwane City have just as much skin in the game as they’re one place behind Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership table with an inferior goal difference.

Phuti Mohafe’s charges know that a positive result on Saturday means they will be in pole position for a top-eight finish.

Neither of these teams can afford a slip-up as the likes of Golden Arrows, Chippa United and Amazulu are waiting to pounce.

Battle of mediocrity

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles this season have been well documented. Their performances have been below par, producing results like two wins in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Despite the Amakhosi enjoying a better record in the head-to-heads with 10 wins from 19, their form suggests this one isn’t going to be straightforward.

The positive for Johnson’s men is their victory away from home in the reverse leg, but that feels like a lifetime away now.

Rise and Shine have also been poor, winning just once in their last eight league matches. Both teams enter this game on the back of two consecutive PSL draws.

It wouldn’t be surprising if these sides cancelled each other out on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: Match result - Draw @ 3.25 with Supabets

Lack of attacking efficiency

Home advantage could be the difference for Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. They’ve won six of their 14 games at the FNB Stadium, not excellent but they’re harder to beat here (D4, L4).

The Glamour Boys have had the better of Polokwane City in each of their last two meetings, suggesting there is a possibility they could edge the win on Saturday.

The visitors have only won four games of their 14 on the road this term, which may tip the tie in the host’s favour.

However, Mohafe’s sturdy defence will ensure this game is a low-scoring one as they’ve kept three clean sheets in a row and conceded an average of 0.96 goals per game this term.

With Keagan Dolly and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo missing for Chiefs through injury, their already dull attack will suffer more in the final third.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Double chance & totals - Kaizer Chiefs/Draw & under 1.5 goals @ 3.40 with Supabets

A common thread

15 of Kaizer Chiefs’ PSL fixtures ended in a draw at halftime with seven of those matches ending all-square.

Meanwhile, 61% (17) of Polokwane City’s league games ended deadlocked at the break. Rise and Shine went on to share the spoils in 10 of those fixtures (59%).

At halftime, eight of the visitor’s away games ended goalless while the most common scoreline for Chiefs after 45 minutes is goalless, occurring five times at home.