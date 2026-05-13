This guide explains in detail all that South African players need to know about the Jackpot City withdrawal process. Both new and returning players can find answers to all their questions here.

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How To Withdraw From Jackpot City: A Step-by-Step Guide

Once you have a verified account, withdrawing Jackpot City funds is simple. The first step is to complete the FICA verification. Here are other steps to follow:

Log in to your Jackpot City Account.

Navigate to the Account Tab at the top left side of the homepage. Select Withdraw Funds from the dropdown or account menu. Select your preferred payment method from the available Jackpot City withdrawal options. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw, then click Proceed to confirm. Wait for confirmation. Most of the time, confirmations appear as an on-screen acknowledgment, after which the funds will be processed.

Note that outstanding or incomplete FICA documents will require the intervention of a City agent before your withdrawal can be released. It is advised to complete verification before placing any withdrawal.

Jackpot City Withdrawal Methods & Processing Times

Jackpot City withdrawal methods factor in the South African market and prioritize speed and local familiarity. The table below compares the available Jackpot City withdrawal options with estimated Jackpot City withdrawal times and minimum amounts. Basically, it automatically answers the question of how long does it take to get your withdrawal from Jackpot City.

Method Estimated Time Minimum Amount EFT (Bank Transfer) A few minutes to 24 hours R50 ABSA Cash Send Within the hour R50 Standard Bank Instant Money Within the hour R50 Nedbank Send-iMali Within the hour R50 1Voucher Few minutes R50

There are some important points to note about Jackpot City withdrawal times: ABSA Cash Send, Standard Bank Instant Money, and Nedbank Send-iMali are the fastest routes, as they clear within the hour.

Then the EFT option depends on the bank's processing schedule and can take up to 24 hours on normal business days or up to 48 hours on weekends or public holidays. It also allows you to withdraw up to R500,000 per day.

Notably, Jackpot City does not deduct transaction fees, so you get the exact amount you withdraw.For new players exploring welcome offers, you can check the Jackpot CIty promo code page for information on the GOALFISH offer and how wagering requirements affect your ability to withdraw bonus funds.

The welcome bonus has a 10x playthrough requirement, so R1000 would need R10,000 in total wagers before it can be withdrawn.

Why is My Jackpot City Withdrawal Still Pending? & Other Issues

Jackpot City casino withdrawal problems result from one or a combination of common cases, some of which are easy to resolve. Here are the most likely reasons your Jackpot City withdrawal is still pending:

Incomplete FICA Verification: Under South African law, withdrawals are not permitted until your account is fully verified. If your verification is still under review, the withdrawal will remain pending until it is approved. For a first-time submission, it takes 24 to 72 hours.

Under South African law, withdrawals are not permitted until your account is fully verified. If your verification is still under review, the withdrawal will remain pending until it is approved. For a first-time submission, it takes 24 to 72 hours. Unmet Wagering Requirements: Once you have not completed the required playthrough after claiming a bonus, it will be impossible to make withdrawals. You can always cross-check your bonus balance and requirements on your account.

Once you have not completed the required playthrough after claiming a bonus, it will be impossible to make withdrawals. You can always cross-check your bonus balance and requirements on your account. Weekend or Public Holiday Timing: Withdrawal requests initiated on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays may be on hold until the next business day. This is the standard across South African online casinos.

Withdrawal requests initiated on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays may be on hold until the next business day. This is the standard across South African online casinos. Turnover Requirement: In cases such as withdrawing a large amount, Jackpot City may require that your deposit be played through at least once before releasing funds. This is a measure to check money laundering.

In cases such as withdrawing a large amount, Jackpot City may require that your deposit be played through at least once before releasing funds. This is a measure to check money laundering. Incorrect Bank Details: Withdrawal can fail or remain stuck when you enter incorrect bank details. Always cross-check your details for accuracy before initiating withdrawals.

Withdrawal can fail or remain stuck when you enter incorrect bank details. Always cross-check your details for accuracy before initiating withdrawals. Third-Party Account: Jackpot City will not disburse money to any account that does not match your registered name. Using another person's bank details will cause the withdrawal to be rejected.

If you are not guilty of any of the above and your withdrawal is delayed more than 48 hours, get in touch with the Jackpot City support team via live chat, email, or telephone.

According to player Jackpot City withdrawal reviews, many issues are resolved quickly once the team is informed, though some users have reported delays during peak periods and cases requiring manual investigation.

How To Track Your Jackpot City Withdrawal

Have you considered tracking your Jackpot City withdrawal? The casino features a transaction history section on your account that allows you to view the real-time status of every payment request.

To access it, simply log in to your account profile and navigate to transaction history or withdrawal history, as the case may be. Each withdrawal will show one of the following:

Pending: This applies when your request has been submitted and is awaiting processing.

Processed: The casino has approved and released the funds from their end.

The casino has approved and released the funds from their end. Completed: The funds have been successfully credited to your account.

If your transaction shows as pending for more than 24 hours, you can consider reaching out to Jackpot City support.

Verification (FICA) And Security

The Jackpot City withdrawal process complies with the Financial Intelligence Center Act (FICA), which is the requirement for all recognized online casinos in South Africa. Players cannot process any withdrawal without completing FICA verification. It is not a policy choice but a statutory obligation.

To pass the FICA verification process, you need:

A valid South African ID or passport.

Proof of address dated within the past 3 months (e.g., utility bill or bank statement).

In some cases, bank documentation is required to confirm account ownership.

You can submit these documents via the documentation tab in the main menu. New players are also advised to complete this process at the point of registration rather than waiting until the first withdrawal because the first-time verification takes between 24 and 72 hours.

Frequently Asked Questions

+ How long does Jackpot City take to withdraw? In most cases, Jackpot City withdrawals are completed within minutes to a few hours. If your account is fully verified and no manual checks are required, the money can arrive very quickly. + What should I do if my Jackpot City withdrawal is rejected? First, check whether your FICA documents are complete and whether any active bonus conditions remain unfulfilled. Confirm that your banking details are correct and that the receiving account is in your name. For a broader overview of the platform's support standards, our Jackpot CIty review covers how the casino handles player queries and complaints. + Can I cancel a pending Jackpot City withdrawal? Jackpot City does not prominently advertise a self-service feature for withdrawing and canceling withdrawals. In practice, once a withdrawal has moved from Pending to Processed, it cannot be reversed. + Is there a limit to how much I can withdraw from Jackpot City? Yes. The minimum withdrawal amount via EFT is R50, and the maximum is R500,000 per day. Other methods may carry their own limits depending on the payment provider.

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