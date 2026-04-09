Inter vs Torino predictions: Value on a dependable goalscorer

Our betting expert expects Inter Milan to dominate Torino as they aim to kick-start their campaign to reclaim the Scudetto from Napoli.

+

Best bets for Inter vs Torino

Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals 1.70 on Betway

Inter Milan to win to nil at 2.30 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Marcus Thuram 2.39 on Betway

Inter should win 3-0 against Torino.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The disappointment of missing out on back-to-back Scudettos by a single point must still be fresh for Inter. Had they avoided dropping points in their penultimate game against Lazio last term, they would have been crowned champions again.

That’s all the encouragement the Nerazzurri need for this season’s Serie A, which is why they’ll be aiming for a strong start. Simone Inzaghi is no longer leading Inter. He left immediately after they were beaten 5-0 by PSG in the Champions League final.

Cristian Chivu has stepped in as head coach, and he led the team to the last-16 at the Club World Cup. They’re unbeaten in their three pre-season games, so they should be motivated to get the season underway.

Torino finished last season in 11th place. Apart from their 1-0 win in the Coppa Italia last weekend, not much has changed in terms of results, despite getting a new head coach in Marco Baroni. Il Toro had lost three friendlies in a row before that, which is hardly inspiring ahead of the new league campaign.

Probable lineups for Inter vs Torino

Inter expected lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Torino expected lineup: Israel; Pedersen, Coco, Masina, Biraghi; Gineitis, Casadei; Ngonge, Vlasic, Aboukhial; Adams

Defensive woes could be Torino’s downfall

The hosts were the top scorers in the division last term, netting 79 goals in 38 league

games - an average of 2.07 goals per game. They were just as clinical at home, scoring 40 goals in 19 games, which is a worrying sign for Torino.

Inter’s home games averaged 3.2 goals per fixture at the San Siro. Meanwhile, 12 of Inter’s 19 home fixtures produced more than two goals (63%). It will take a huge effort from Torino to stop the unstoppable Inter on Monday night.

The travelling party don’t feature well on the road. They conceded 27 times in their 19 away league games last term - an average of 1.42 goals per game. Four of Torino’s last five outings saw them concede a minimum of three goals, which will encourage the hosts.

Inter vs Torino Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals 1.70 on Betway

Inter to exploit Torino’s struggles

While Inter may still be warming up to the new season, they have a fairly straightforward assignment on the opening weekend. They’re facing a side that has taken one point from five matches in Serie A at the tail end of last season. That’s the worst form in the division.

Typically, Marco Baroni’s men don’t travel well. They won just four of their 19 away matches last term (21%). After losing key players Samuele Ricci and Vanja Milinković-Savić in the summer, there’s little to suggest that record will change this season.

Additionally, the Nerazzurri tend to dominate this fixture. They’ve won each of the last six matches between the two teams and are unbeaten in 12 games (eleven wins, one draw). The hosts have also prevented Torino from scoring in five of their last six meetings. The win to nil carries value here at an odds-against price.

Inter vs Torino Betting Tip 2: Inter Milan to win to nil at 2.30 on Betway

Another match-winning performance on the cards

Marcus Thuram was Inter’s top scorer in Serie A last season. He netted 14 goals to finish sixth in the scoring charts, alongside Lautaro Martinez, who scored 12. Overall, the Frenchman contributed 18 goals in 50 appearances for Inter last season.

He is always a danger for the hosts and is expected to lead the charge in the league this season. Thuram found the net in Inter’s 2-0 win over Olympiacos in a pre-season friendly, which gave him an early start to the season.

Interestingly, the last time Thuram faced Torino at the San Siro, he scored a hat-trick against their defence. This suggests he could have another big night on Monday.